The Coca-Cola rebrand is still causing confusion three months on

Back in July, we got the inside story on the Coca-Cola rebrand. The design refresh was intended to make the world's best-known soft drink brand look "more Coca-Cola". Some people thought it also made the brand look more Marlboro, but that's another issue.

Almost three months on, and with the new packaging designs out in the wild, a more practical concern is causing problems for some. The standard Coke looks more Coke, but so does Coke Zero, making it potentially easier to confuse the two. If one of the aims of design is to improve the user experience, some see that as a fail. Or is it part of a longer-term plan?

Zero sum game? People complain that the new Coca-Cola Zero is now harder to distinguish from the standard can (Image credit: Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola Zero was launched back in 2005 and rebranded as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 2016. The packaging was initially black, and then it became red with a black logo. Now only a black ribbon remains as a colour clue from the visual system that distinguished the product from standard Coke.

That might seem like a minor inconvenience. The packaging says 'Zero sugar' in fairly large type, so it shouldn't take too long to find the product you want. But it seems it can be a problem for people who have to select the product quickly and repeatedly as part of their job. An Australian flight attendant recently posted on TikTok to complain that the change had made her work more difficult.

In a post showing two almost identical-looking cans, she writes that she's “lost count of how many wrong Cokes l’ve handed out this week”.

The post received thousands of likes and over 100 comments. Some of those note that the confusion can have potentially serious consequences for people who have allergies or certain medical conditions.

“I’m allergic to an ingredient in Coke Zero but can have regular coke. Why would they think this is a good idea?!” one person asks. “I RELY on that black lettering for Zero cuz I’m diabetic. Why on earth would they do that?," another person writes.

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“I can’t tell yall how many times in a rush I’ve accidentally grabbed Coke Zero and didn’t mean to,” is another comment.

Evolution or dilution? How Coke Zero has changed over the years (Image credit: Coca-Cola)

According to Coca-Cola's press release at the time of the rebrand, the main objective was consistency. “With one seamless visual identity, we can deliver one recognizable brand experience to consumers,” it said.

It seems that the brand experience some customers would most like to have is to be able to select the product they want without having to hesitate.

There is a logic to the evolution of Coca-Cola Zero's branding. When it was first introduced as the biggest new Coca-Cola product launch for two decades, it needed the all-black can to communicate its existence.

But people were confused about what Zero was, and about how it differed from Diet Coke. That led to the last design refresh in 2016. It was clarified that the product was 'Zero sugar' rather than Zero cola or zero anything else, but it was also decided that the distinction of the black can was no longer needed.

Now people know that Zero Sugar exists and generally know what it is, perhaps it doesn't need to look so distinct. But why make things more difficult for the consumer?

Some think the explanation goes beyond the question of consistency. Over on Reddit, there are suggestions that the decision to blur the visual distinction between the two products is part of a long-term plan to ease customers off the standard sugary coke, and possibly even discontinue it to make Zero Sugar the standard product.

With sugary drinks taxes and labelling rules coming into force in various countries, it could make sense to try to push people towards the zero version. Nevertheless, Coca-Cola has never expressed any intention to phase out sugared Coke, and it's recently started making a sugar cane version in the US. Most standard Coke in the US is still made with high fructose corn syrup, while in Mexico and Europe it's made with sugar cane or beet sugar.