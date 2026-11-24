And so, after 13 years and 13 million memes, GTA 6 is finally here. And as our reviewer put it, 'Holy sh*t it's good'. But now that the years (and years) of anticipation are over, and the game is finally in players' hands, the question for Rockstar is: what next? Will the hype machine slow down? Or like GTA 5 before it, will the game prove to have a life that extends long beyond the launch date?

Mike Craddock, CEO and founder of NewGen, has some thoughts. Before founding the social creator agency, he built a successful career as a professional YouTuber and Call of Duty player, so he knows a thing or two about what makes a strong legacy for a game.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

"The main thing for Rockstar won’t be living up to the initial hype, so much as maintaining momentum after the excitement dies down," Craddock tells Creative Bloq. "GTA is more than a game – it’s been shaping culture for decades. So, with GTA VI, Rockstar has an opportunity to continue to tap into the zeitgeist. And a big part of that opportunity sits with creators. After all, we’ve already seen how roleplay servers have transformed the game into full-blown experiences, building their own characters and storylines. Player-driven worlds have evolved into independent communities across Twitch, Youtube and Tiktok."

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And much like with GTA 5, Craddock believes the world of GTA Online could be the key to GTA 6's longevity. "The further potential for UGC and creator-build mini worlds is massive. In fact, these experiences could become more culturally significant than the original game itself. For Rockstar, that means thinking beyond its post-launch marketing. To move with the times, it needs to give creators the freedom and support to build within the GTA universe – and crucially, not try to control every conversation."

There's no word yet on when GTA 6 Online might arrive. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Right now, there is no official word on when, or if, GTA 6 online will arrive. But one thing's for sure – it would lead to a huge wave of user-generated content in the world of Leonida. And as Craddock says, "The measure of GTA VI’s success won’t just be from its launch. It’ll be how it affects pop culture in the years to come."