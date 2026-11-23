When the iPhone Duo debuted earlier this year, I was pretty unbothered – my consensus: pretty cool, but it feels like a novelty. But a recent video of a new app called Ripple Player may have just converted me.

TLDR, it turns your iPhone Duo into a virtual record player, and it's absolutely hypnotic. Does it beat the experience of the best vinyl players? Probably not. But I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to snatch up an iPhone Duo just for the visuals alone.

Ripple Player connects to Apple Music and turns your listening experience into a retro treat. With spinning vinyl, a moving tonearm and real album artwork, the design demonstrates the immersive capabilities of the Duo's screens. Its crowning feature has to be the interactive ripple effect, which adds an extra mesmerising visual flourish.

"What genius came up with this idea?" one X user commented. "This should be the default Apple Music," another added, while one fan wrote, "I want an iPhone Duo just for this."

Ripple Player is available on the App Store for $4.99, but if you'd rather have something a bit more traditional, check out some of the best vinyl player deals based on your region.