Rockstar kept the classic Pricedown font and UI design but developed it in subtle ways.

The first thing I noticed about GTA 6’s interface was how much it felt like GTA. That sounds obvious, but it's a big design achievement to keep the same series going for 25 years and ensure the UI and HUD feel familiar while still developing new visual quirks.

My first impressions of the HUD from my time reviewing GTA 6 were familiar but evolved just enough: the same icons in the same places, but sharper and more refined, with in-game apps and the character's phone. That’s no accident. Rockstar’s UI team has spent the game’s development working out how to keep the series’ look while making it feel fresh.

The HUD in GTA 6 is reactive to the camera you choose. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Over 25 years of GTA design

“Almost 25 years ago, we helped bring Vice City to life,” says Stuart Petri, Vice President of Art: 2D/UI Design. What began as “a simple visual design language”, he says, has become “far more sophisticated, layered, and considered”.

The team's challenge was to make the UI and HUD “feel fresh, contemporary, and relevant for a new generation, while retaining the heritage that makes it unmistakably GTA”. Petri points to the visual signatures that connect past and present: the iconic Pricedown font, the familiar minimap, the wanted stars and the Wasted screen.

The interface also needs to know when to disappear. “It should be there when you need it, but at the same time is not distracting,” Petri says. “A single press of a button gets you what you need, then back to the game and it’s gone.”

There are plenty of customisation options too, from making the mini-map larger, dynamic, or even adding a top-of-the-screen compass or removing it all. The default UI is balanced and riffs on past GTA games: a small map, subtle police ratings, and small health bars.

His summary is short: “Twenty-five years on, the DNA remains.”

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(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A phone you hold in your hand

Sam Grosset, Associate UI Director, UI/UX Design, says the team wants the UI to feel “like a natural extension of the game world, supporting players without interrupting gameplay or breaking immersion, unless necessary to do so”.

The biggest example is the phone. “It was a big shift for our phone interface to be in-hand,” Grosset says, “but it supports that feeling of playing as Jason or Lucia and helps us stay embedded in the world.”

The phone is a tap away, but feels connected to the UI design, layered in humour – BuckMe and RydeMe apps or the Waink app to scan and record the world, all help make GTA very modern and typically Rockstar all at once.

Grosset says accessibility was “considered from the outset”, and that “designing for diverse needs enables us to create better games for everyone”.

In practice, he says, that means options such as “selecting a larger font size, opting for a more minimal screen experience, or making a controls tweak to sprinting”. Rockstar wants every player to have options to play the game how they like, so if you want the classic experience, it's here, but if you want more assists, those are here too. And I don't regret losing the ability to tap a button to run for a second (though bikes still have the old input).

The UI in GTA 6 changes subtly depending on what you're doing, for example street racing gets its own timer, placement and progress stats. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Jason and Lucia’s physical relationship

Mark Tennant, Vice President of Animation, says the physical side of the partnership needed “a lot of thought and iteration”. Players can interact with their partner in “a natural, loving way”, with “a believable progression based on their overall investment in the relationship”.

The animators had to find “a realistic balance between player agency and partner response while keeping things fun, passionate, and rewarding”, Tennant says.

All of that sits on top of the everyday stuff. Tennant says there are “close to a thousand animation sets for ambient activities”, plus “hundreds of bespoke one-off events and custom sequences”. Keeping them consistent meant working closely with the design team across the whole world.

You’ll never consciously notice most of it. But when a character can’t open a door without bumping a hip, it’s a sign Rockstar wants you to feel the weight of Leonida.

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