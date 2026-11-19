Rockstar's artists created GTA VI's buildings by imagining who would actually live in them.

Grand Theft Auto VI is almost here, and it reminds us that a good open world needs more than a lot of buildings. It needs places that feel as though they existed before you arrived and will carry on after you've driven off. In GTA 6, Rockstar is trying to achieve that by thinking about the people behind every home, business and building in Leonida.

“For every visual design, we are getting into the heads of the people who would have inhabited that place and role-playing how the final look would have come about,” says Miriam Bellard, Vice President of Art: Visual Development. “Would they have hired an architect or DIY’d it? Are they trying to express their status and prestige, or is it all about comfort and practicalities? Are they messy or tidy? What is their taste?”

After playing GTA VI it's clear every corner of Leonida has a distinct feel, tone and design built around use. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

How Rockstar made GTA 6's world feel so believable

It's a wonderfully practical way to approach world-building, and after playing GTA 6 for three weeks, I can say each building feels unique yet makes sense, both to explore and to use within the game's world. Rather than designing a building as an isolated piece of architecture, the team imagines the decisions behind it. That gives each place a personality, whether it's somewhere industrial, scruffy, decadent or dangerous.

“I love that we get to do that for such a wide variety of people and places,” Bellard adds. “Everything from industrial to scruffy to decadent to dangerous. We get to design all of that – and it’s lots of fun!”

I particularly love how coastal and country areas of GTA VI's Leonida have a more relaxed feel to the bustle of Vice City. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

That variety matters in a world inspired by Florida, where the landscape shifts between sun-soaked beaches, retirement communities, rural enclaves, and high-end shopping districts. John Macpherson, Senior Design Director: World & Population, says reference trips and time spent with locals helped the team capture the state's “raw energy and vibrant chaos”.

The result is a world where even a building's appearance can tell you something about who lives or works there, and I found it can also help you plan heists and robberies by understanding the flow of a bank or store. Moreover, Rockstar's designers and artists have played with Vice City and the State's history, building wear and tear and architectural trends into its world. In GTA 6, architecture is another way to get to know Leonida.

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