An anti-AI indie game about keeping hand-drawn fish has become a surprise viral hit

It's becoming harder for indie developers to stand out on Steam amid all the AI slop out there, but one little gem has just shown that it's still possible to cut through the noise. Drawquarium is a game about drawing and looking after fish, and it's picked up thousands of wishlists in days – much to its developer's surprise.

Key to the viral success was a novel trailer that breaks a key rule but seems to have really captured people's imaginations in the current climate. It provides a sign of hope for other developers too, if only by showing that there's a still a big appetite for quirky games that display a clear human touch (if you're just starting your own developer journey, see our guides to the best game development software and the best laptops for game development).

DRAWQUARIUM - Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Kaleb Lechowski's Drawquarium is an upcoming sandbox game that involves drawing your own fish and then feeding and raising it, and gradually building a cosy aquarium. You can then use your aquarium as an animated desktop wallpaper, if you want, and there are some built-in tools designed to help players focus or unwind.

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Kaleb says he was inspired to develop the game because he wanted to bring his children’s drawings to life. That original impetus appears to also have inspired the fictional story of the trailer above.

A lot of people might say the trailer breaks a core rule by not showing any actual gameplay until past the halfway mark in what is a three-minute video. That might not normally be the most sensible way to promote a game, and it wouldn't work for everything. But in this case, the well-executed and emotive nostalgia marketing really paid off.

A post on Twitter has received over 128,000 likes, another over 100,000, and the game picked up 70,000 new wishlists in just a week. A lot of people are saying the trailer made them cry.

"Your trailer made me sob. It was way too relatable," one person writes on Reddit. "I can’t wait to play this little game. Thank you for putting your creativity into the world. We all need things like this that make us wonder in awe at the magic of nature, beauty, and art."

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"Bro made a Cannes award winning short film to sell an indie game," someone writes on YouTube.

Kaleb has a background in 3D art for the film industry, and those storytelling skills clearly carry over to the trailer, which works as a self-contained story. But he was still surprised at how well it was received.

"What surprised me most was how strongly the message behind the trailer resonated with people," the developer comments on Reddit. "With AI becoming such a huge topic in gaming and art, it seems like people are really craving something made by humans, with genuine love and passion. I'm honestly overwhelmed and don't even know what to do with all these emotions."

You can download a Drawquarium demo on Steam. The full game is scheduled for release on 13 November.

Alas, the sudden attention has also brought with it the negative aspects of indie game success these days. Several unauthorised copies of the Drawquarium demo have been cropping up in the Google Play store, so make sure you check out the game via the official Steam page.