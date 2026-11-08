Whispers in the Appleverse suggest that the iPhone's Action Button could soon be a thing of the past, set to merge with Camera Control. As the tolerant yet unenthused owner of an iPhone 16 (the first line of models to include this feature), I must confess that the news has disturbed me. I can live without Cam Control, but the Action Button? She will be missed.

The iPhone 16 burst onto the scene with the promise that it was the latest and greatest iPhone for photography, and I lapped it right up. 2 years later, I have a confession. The Camera Control button and I rarely make contact, and when we do, we often fall out. My beloved Action Button could never.

(Image credit: Apple)

I'll admit I was swept up in the initial glamour of the Camera Control button. Watching an Apple Genius effortlessly demo the tech had me fully indoctrinated. 'I will use that scroll feature every day', I naively thought. How efficient. How innovative.

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Nowadays I tend to avoid the Camera Control button, having learned my lesson trying to use it at gigs. (Pro tip: balancing a drink under your chin while desperately trying to zoom using Cam Control can lead to major beer spillage if handled incorrectly). At times, I'll use it to make taking snaps a little easier, but on the whole, I scarcely employ the help of its various touch-sensitive capabilities.

(Image credit: Apple)

But according to prolific leaker Instant Digital, I may have to get over my distaste for Cam Control, as future iPhone models will reportedly do away with the Action Button. Typically used to control the phone's silent mode, the Action Button can be set to an array of functions such as Focus, Voice Memo, Flashlight and more. Reports suggest this feature will soon be merged with Camera Control, supposedly streamlining these quick actions under one touch-sensitive roof.

Whether it's the simple functionality of the Action Button or the tactile haptic feedback of its gentle buzz, I find myself reaching for it far more than Cam Control. While I'll be sad to see it go, I'm intrigued to see how Apple will continue to evolve its iPhone models. It feels like the loss of the Home Button all over again, but I have mourned that and moved on. I'm sure I can do the same for the Action Button.

For more Apple news, check out our MacBook Pro PROLED hands-on review or take a look at the best Mac for content creators.