The world's biggest library of scanned 3D assets is now free – and it seems that this time it's for good

No it's not a flashback to 2024, Epic Games has made its huge Quixel Megascans library free again, and this time it seems it's permanent. Access to the collection of photogrammetry-based 2D and 3D real-world assets was made free for a limited time two years ago to mark the launch of the Fab marketplace, but now it will be free indefinitely.

Quixel features thousands of production-ready items, including 3D models, tileable physically based rendering (PBR) surfaces, vegetation, decals, and custom materials, created by scanning real-world objects, environments. That makes it a massive resource for game developers, 3D artists, VFX artists and those working in architectural visualisation (also see our guides to the best laptops for CAD and the best laptops for 3D modelling).

The full Quixel Megascans library is going free. Fab listings will update between now & Nov 12, so check back if an asset you want isn’t free yet. We’ve updated terms for all Quixel assets so you can train AI models on Megascans & Megaplants. Learn more: https://t.co/jX1C4jRauw https://t.co/nuMDVwvJwcNovember 5, 2026

Megascans currently contains around 23,000 3D scanned assets. Quixel says listings on the Fab marketplace will be updated up until November 12 to make items free. It's also updated the terms for Quixel assets to allow Megascans and Megaplants assets to be used to train AI models.

"Your AI models can now learn from real-world scans to help you generate varied, photorealistic environments for your projects," it says.

Anyone who bought a Megascans or a Quixel Bundle on or after January 1, 2025 should receive a refund to their Epic Account Balance by the end of the year while keeping their licence and getting the new AI rights. The balance can be used across Epic's products, not just on Fab.

Epic has worked to make the new Fab marketplace as easy to use as possible; Channels can be used to discover compatible game engines while a mix of licences ensure you can find the right asset to meet your needs. Fab offers a Creative Commons licence and the Personal or Professional tier of a Standard License. Epic Games press release clarifies: "The Fab Standard License enables you to use the assets, including Megascans, in any game engine or tool you want."

Check out the Megascans library on Faby to see the variety of assets available, from furniture, and architecture to creature, vehicles and materials.