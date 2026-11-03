I'm blown away by the new Bambu Lab H3C - is this the best 3D printer of all time?

Bambu Lab has just proven exactly why it remains the most innovative brand on the market when it comes to 3D printing. The all-new H3C pushes boundaries unlike any machine I've used before, blending an exquisite tool-swap design with multi-material compatibility, multi-diameter printing, options for processes like cutting and foil transfer, as well as filament storage and drying, all in one beast of a unit.

I honestly think Bambu Lab might have single-handedly mastered 3D printing with this mic drop of an announcement. I know that's a bold statement, but I can say with confidence, having tested the H3C for the past few weeks, that nothing else even comes close.

At this point, we might as well scrap our guide to the best 3D printers and just recommend the H3C from now on.

Jokes aside, every time the 3D printing community has raised an issue, Bambu has responded with a "hold my beer" like approach to fixing it. Purge waste? Eradicated. Wet filament? Not anymore. Long print times? Cut in half thanks to the H3C and Swaptek technology. I'm not sure what else can be improved.

VIDEO: A first look at the Bambu Lab H3C

Bambu Lab H3C: specs & features

Where to begin? The highlights boil down to the new Swaptek tool changer, comprising 9 PrintTools (nozzle + a PTFE tube), each with its own filament path for effortless and speedy colour changes in under 6 seconds.

Not to mention there's the new FlexFeed extruder which accommodates both 1.75mm filament as well as 2.85mm filament for super soft TPU like the 75A Bambu Lab spools I've been testing.

The new AMS 3H is humongous, and has been superbly designed to not only store your filament but dry it too, with 2 dedicated chamber slots. Several of the spool slots also have what the company calls a bypass feed, so using materials that aren't suitable for AMS auto-loading, like TPU, has never been easier (I've got a video on this coming soon).

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The only thing that the H3C is missing is a laser module, but I think that's for the best in this case and not needed for this kind of product. You can always get yourself a Bambu Lab R1 if you want to join the laser cutting club, or check out some of the best laser cutters and engravers out there from brands like xTool and Creality.

It seems like Bambu is on a mission to conquer the craft space, having launched its first standalone laser this year with the R1, and having recently announced that it's dipping its toe into 3D scanners as well. I'm calling it now: in 2027, there will be a Bambu Lab sticker maker, keyring machine, or some type of mini portable maker.

Will you be preordering one? Let's discuss in the comments below.