LIVE: October Prime Day 2026 3D printing deals - save up to 50%

Amazon Prime Day is tomorrow. We're nearing the manic retail season right before the run-up to the big 'C' word, and there are deals galore on creative tech, but more importantly, Prime Day discounts on 3D printers.

This is great news for anyone not wanting to wait until Black Friday to grab a bargain, or if you already own one of the best 3D printers, then it's an opportunity to stock up on materials, accessories, and filament while it's cheap.

While not officially a Prime Day deal, the biggest discounts I'm seeing right now are over at Bambu Lab where you can snag up to 50% off materials like TPU and PLA Pure thanks to the Halloween Sale. On Amazon, it looks like 30% off the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is the offer to beat.

Stick with me on this live blog for regular updates on 3D printing October Prime Day deals as and when I find them, and check out the Quick Links section below to be taken straight to the offers.