Live
LIVE: October Prime Day 2026 3D printing deals - save up to 50%
We're seeing Amazon Prime Day offers on Anycubic, Creality, Elegoo, and Bambu Lab machines.
Amazon Prime Day is tomorrow. We're nearing the manic retail season right before the run-up to the big 'C' word, and there are deals galore on creative tech, but more importantly, Prime Day discounts on 3D printers.
This is great news for anyone not wanting to wait until Black Friday to grab a bargain, or if you already own one of the best 3D printers, then it's an opportunity to stock up on materials, accessories, and filament while it's cheap.
While not officially a Prime Day deal, the biggest discounts I'm seeing right now are over at Bambu Lab where you can snag up to 50% off materials like TPU and PLA Pure thanks to the Halloween Sale. On Amazon, it looks like 30% off the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is the offer to beat.
Stick with me on this live blog for regular updates on 3D printing October Prime Day deals as and when I find them, and check out the Quick Links section below to be taken straight to the offers.
Retailer Quick Links
- Bambu Lab official store: Halloween flash sales and discounts galore
- Amazon: Prices slashed on a variety of brands
- Anycubic: Combo offers and clearance deals
- Elegoo: Top deal - 31% off + spin the wheel for extra savings
- Creality: Up to 50% off Flash Sale (printers, engravers, scanners)
- FlashForge: Prime Day Sale - with up to $150 off
- Snapmaker: $150 off the Snapmaker U1 + filament bulk sale
Top 3 deals
This printer has a huge build volume for larger projects.
The most beginner-friendly multicolour model you'll find.
This is one of the most sought-after 3D printers of 2026
LIVE: Latest Updates
Another thing for you to browse while we wait for the October Prime Day klaxon, is this incredible handheld sander that I recently put to the test on some PLA prints.
Removing supports has never looked so easy thanks to the Hozo NeoSander, and I haven't been able to stop using it to tidy up my 3D models. It looks like there's a tiny discount on it right now
Need some filament recommendations? Take a look at my guide to the best filaments for 3D printing based on my favourite go-to's that I use almost every day. There are thousands of options out there, with hundreds of brands to choose from, so take it with a pinch of salt.
While we still have a few hours until kick off in the UK, there are already some existing 3D printer deals live on Amazon for you to get stuck in with. Joe has covered deals on the Anycubic Kobra X, down to $329.99 at Amazon, as well as offers on Anycubic resin printers like the Mono M7 Pro, which is $130 off on Amazon.
Take a look for yourself.
Hey everyone, welcome to Creative Bloq's 3D printing live blog for October Prime Day 2026. If you're looking to score a bargain on one of the best 3D printers this week, or you simply want to save a few quid on some filament and materials, then you're in the right place.
APD kicks off tomorrow (October 6), and will run until end of day on October 7th.
What is a live blog? Think of it as a dedicated hub for all things Amazon Prime Day and 3D printing curated in one space. But the real beauty is that this page can be updated with live updates, thoughts, quips and most importantly NEW DEALS as and when they appear.
After almost 5 years of covering Amazon Prime Day, I can tell you that deals don't always just appear all in one go. You see, they get added gradually, staggered each hour, and they're not always tied to Amazon, either. It's my job to gather all of the best 3D printing deals I can find this Prime Day and bring them here to share with our readers.
TLDR - bookmark this page if you want to save 💰
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.