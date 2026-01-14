People are now using 3D printers to cook breakfast

I've been 3D printing for over 2 years now, and tested several of the best 3D printers that money can buy. But do you know the one thing that has never entered my mind? Using the build plate to cook breakfast.

Now, this is very obviously satire, but a maker known as Mike's Quest Log has shared several videos on social media that show him cooking eggs (and bacon) using the Creakity K2 Pro combo, as well as a Bambu Lab X1 Carbon.

On today's list of things that you should NOT use your 3D printer for, this one takes the cake.