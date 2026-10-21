The massive Creality Halloween sale slashes 3D printer prices by up to 42%, with options for beginners and pros

Halloween is coming, and that's not only good news for kids in search of candy and everyone who wants to unleash their inner goth. It's also a fantastic time to get into 3D printing or upgrade your setup to a more professional machine thanks to the massive Creality Halloween Sale.

If you're new to 3D printing, Creality's compact Sparkx i7 Color Combo reduced by 13% to $349 is a great place to start thanks to its easy setup and affordable price. For pros looking to step up to larger print sizes or batch production, the K2 Plus Combo, which we rate as the best large-format machine in our guide to the best 3D printers, is reduced by $300 from $1,099 to $799.

There's also up to 25% off filament when you buy in bulk. There's still time to make the most of the deal until the end of the month, but hurry if you want to print your own Halloween decorations.

Creality Halloween Sale top picks

US Deals

For beginners Save 13% Creality Sparkx i7 Color Combo: was $399 now $349 at Creality Store Want to get started in colour 3D printing without a big investment and a bulky, core XY construction? The Sparkx i7 is one of the most affordable 3D printers we can recommend from Creality. It's compact and easy to set up, and features easy one-tap AI Photo-to-3D printing, allowing you to make your first prints within minutes using standard filaments like PLA and PETG. UK deal: £399 £339 Read more Read less ▼

Large prints Save 42% ($380) Creality K1 Max: was $899 now $519 at Creality Store For a large 300mm enclosed workspace for PLA, PETG, and occasional ABS, the K1 is a reliable affordable option for those who don't mind a lack of native multi-colour or active chamber heating. Read more Read less ▼

Mid-range Save $300 Creality K2 Pro Combo : was $1,099 now $799 at Creality Store The K2 Pro is a slightly smaller and lighter version of the larger K2 Plus model (see below). This mid-sized workhorse sits at the mid-range price level and is a great choice for advanced hobbyists or people are moving into professional 3D printing. Active chamber heating unlocks the ability to use engineering-grade filaments, and you also get AI monitoring and multi-colour CFS support in a 300 mm footprint. UK deal: £959 £719 Read more Read less ▼

For pros Save $300 Creality K2 Plus Combo: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Creality Store The Creality's K2 Plus has a more generous 350x350x350mm build volume, making it ideal for professional batch production. A higher max nozzle temperature and bed temperature than the Pro (above) make it capable of printing high-performance plastics like PC, PPS and specialised composites with stronger first-layer adhesion for warp-prone materials, while the higher acceleration means faster print times on models with complex geometries and frequent direction changes. UK deal: £1,279 £1,069 Read more Read less ▼