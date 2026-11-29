Guys, the search is over. I've just found the best Cyber Monday 3D printer deal this year (at least in the US), with $300 off the Snapmaker U1. This brings the price of the machine to just $699, which usually retails for $999, or you can get a decent bundle offer for an extra $100, including 4 high-flow hotends and a smooth steel plate.

Fun fact: This is a new record-low price on one of the best 3D printers for creatives, and at the time of writing, there are only 12 hours left to claim the deal, with just 60 units left in stock according to Snapmaker's official site. This impressive toolchanger is a bargain at $699, and has been one of the most sought-after 3D printers of the past year for good reason.

(Image credit: Future)

Save $300 Save 30% ($300) Snapmaker U1 (printer only): was $999 now $699 at shop.snapmaker.com It's rare to see a discount this huge on the Snapmaker U1 (which only launched last year), but even more amazing is that it includes a spare hotend and SnapSpeed filament too.

Save $410 Save 34% ($410) Snapmaker U1 Everyday Printing Combo bundle: was $1,209 now $799 at shop.snapmaker.com This is a great choice if you know that you'll want these accessories for the U1 later down the line, but my honest advice is that you don't need these extras to get up and running, so go for the $100 cheaper deal above if you want a better saving.

Why should you buy it? The Snapmaker U1 has a unique design with 4 separate toolheads, which means the process of switching between four colours has dramatically sped up without the need to unload spools. The waste involved with colour changes has also been reduced to pretty much zero, since there's no need to purge the nozzle in between each colour change to get the correct colour. This alone is a hugely desirable feature for makers and businesses who value their time and reduced material costs.

I own this printer and can honestly say that it's phenomenal for multi-colour prints. The only other 3D printer at this level that I've tested is the Bambu Lab H2C. Check out the deals below for all you need to know, or see my vs piece on the H2C vs Snapmaker U1 if you're torn between which one to buy.