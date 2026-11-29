Having played games for 40 years and written about them for 25, I’ve been lucky enough to spend the year revisiting my own gaming history for Creative Bloq, and these are the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals I can recommend – because I’ve played and reviewed them, both now as remasters and remakes, and back in the day. These Switch and Switch retro games and collections have up to 70% off, so it would be daft not to grab one or two.
- See how Nintendo Switch Live Bloq for more Cyber Monday deals
The Toy Story double pack that's perfect for a nostalgic play
My picks for the top 10? Toy Story: Retro Roundup! + Toy Story 3 Complete Edition is a lovely double-pack, not least because Toy Story 3’s Toy Box mode remains a brilliantly playful sandbox. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance takes me back to Sega's polished pixel-art days, while Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 offers a different kind of nostalgia trip. I reviewed it on PS5, but the games matter: returning to MGS4 and rediscovering the pixel-art charm of Ghost Babel make this a collection with history and a perfect fit for Nintendo Switch 2.
These discounts mean Cyber Monday is a good excuse to fill a Switch library without paying full price. Not every old game is automatically worth revisiting (some belong in the past), but these are the ones I’ve played, enjoyed and would happily recommend. Whether you’re after a childhood favourite or gaming history you missed the first time around, there’s plenty here to get stuck into.
The best Nintendo Switch 2 retro game Cyber Monday deals
Toy Story Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition make a lovely double pack, thanks in part to Toy Story 3's playful Toy Box sandbox mode.
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Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 reminded me why MGS4 was ahead of its time, and the pixel-art charm of Ghost Babel makes this a nostalgia trip with real history.
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Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III is one of the smaller savings here, but it's still a lot of gaming for your Switch 2. And these three will last you months.
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Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Deluxe Edition takes me back to Sega's polished pixel-art days, and at this price, it's well worth grabbing, especially as this is the Deluxe Edition.
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Sonic X Shadow Generations is the biggest saving here: 70% off, down from $49.99 to just $15 at Amazon. For a Sonic game that's actually good, that's a very easy buy.
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If you grew up on classic Disney platformers, it's a nostalgic, budget-friendly pick for your Switch 2 library, but be warned, the games in the Disney Afternoon Collection are stupidly difficult.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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