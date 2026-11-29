Having played games for 40 years and written about them for 25, I’ve been lucky enough to spend the year revisiting my own gaming history for Creative Bloq, and these are the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Cyber Monday deals I can recommend – because I’ve played and reviewed them, both now as remasters and remakes, and back in the day. These Switch and Switch retro games and collections have up to 70% off, so it would be daft not to grab one or two.

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The Toy Story double pack that's perfect for a nostalgic play

My picks for the top 10? Toy Story: Retro Roundup! + Toy Story 3 Complete Edition is a lovely double-pack, not least because Toy Story 3’s Toy Box mode remains a brilliantly playful sandbox. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance takes me back to Sega's polished pixel-art days, while Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 offers a different kind of nostalgia trip. I reviewed it on PS5, but the games matter: returning to MGS4 and rediscovering the pixel-art charm of Ghost Babel make this a collection with history and a perfect fit for Nintendo Switch 2.

These discounts mean Cyber Monday is a good excuse to fill a Switch library without paying full price. Not every old game is automatically worth revisiting (some belong in the past), but these are the ones I’ve played, enjoyed and would happily recommend. Whether you’re after a childhood favourite or gaming history you missed the first time around, there’s plenty here to get stuck into.

The best Nintendo Switch 2 retro game Cyber Monday deals