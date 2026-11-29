The best Switch Cyber Monday bundle deal just got 4 times better
The Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle now comes with Zelda Ocarina of Time, Lego Batman, Hogwarts and Hot Wheels for free!
We've been covering Black Friday – and now early Cyber Monday – Nintendo Switch deals, and there's been some good ones (as you can see in our live hub). But I'm confident in saying that this is the strongest of the bunch.
You can get the Switch 2 and Sports Resort bundle, with an additional four Switch 2 games. And these are filler. We're talking Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Lego Batman, Hogwarts: Legacy and Hot Wheels. This deal is someone's best Christmas ever!
And this Switch 2 + five games bundle is down from £627 to £ 489.99 over at Very right now.
I don't imagine it will last the weekend.
The best Cyber Monday Switch deal
Running our Switch live hub over last week, the best deal was the Switch 2 console and Sports Resort game combo. Well, now that best Black Friday Switch deal just got better with the addition of four excellent games added to the bundle. This is the Switch deal I would get.
The Switch bundle deal in detail
Right! Let's dig into this deal: Very’s £489.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Resort Bundle boasts a £137.01 saving off a £627 RRP. Using the standard retail prices for each part – the Switch 2 Sports Resort console bundle (£449.99), Zelda: Ocarina of Time (£59.99), LEGO Batman (£49.99), Hot Wheels (£39.99), and Hogwarts Legacy (£27.99) – the full RRP totals £627.95.
That represents a genuine 22% discount against full retail, making this a super strong value bundle if you want a broad, family-friendly starter library out of the box.
Subscribe to the Creative Bloq newsletter for details of curated offers, bringing the tools you need to create – and products perfect for the design-obsessed.
Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.