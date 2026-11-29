We've been covering Black Friday – and now early Cyber Monday – Nintendo Switch deals, and there's been some good ones (as you can see in our live hub). But I'm confident in saying that this is the strongest of the bunch.

You can get the Switch 2 and Sports Resort bundle, with an additional four Switch 2 games. And these are filler. We're talking Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Lego Batman, Hogwarts: Legacy and Hot Wheels. This deal is someone's best Christmas ever!

And this Switch 2 + five games bundle is down from £627 to £ 489.99 over at Very right now.

I don't imagine it will last the weekend.

The best Cyber Monday Switch deal

UK deal Save £137.01 Nintendo Switch 2 game bundle: was £627 now £489.99 at very.co.uk Running our Switch live hub over last week, the best deal was the Switch 2 console and Sports Resort game combo. Well, now that best Black Friday Switch deal just got better with the addition of four excellent games added to the bundle. This is the Switch deal I would get.

The Switch bundle deal in detail

Right! Let's dig into this deal: Very’s £489.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Resort Bundle boasts a £137.01 saving off a £627 RRP. Using the standard retail prices for each part – the Switch 2 Sports Resort console bundle (£449.99), Zelda: Ocarina of Time (£59.99), LEGO Batman (£49.99), Hot Wheels (£39.99), and Hogwarts Legacy (£27.99) – the full RRP totals £627.95.

That represents a genuine 22% discount against full retail, making this a super strong value bundle if you want a broad, family-friendly starter library out of the box.