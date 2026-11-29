"Flying cars are real," Elon Musk said when he revealed the new Tesla Roadster last month. I'm not convinced that the Roadster is one of them, although it can perform impressive somersaults, but it does seem that Elon might be have been right.

Similar to what's happened in the EV market, Tesla might find that it ends up getting overshadowed by Chinese manufacturers. This month two Chinese-made vehicles completed test flights within days of each other. There's Xpeng Aridge's A868, which the company bills as a flying car although it's really more of a tiltrotor eVTOL, and now Zhongfei Chuangzhi Manufacturing, who's car looks ridiculous but could turn out to be more practical than the Roadster.

A China-made wingless flying car has completed its maiden flight in Changsha. 🚙 Weighing 280 kg at takeoff and carrying a 120 kg payload, it lifts off without a runway. The enclosed fan design hides the blades inside, making city flights safer. ✨ #FlyingCar #FutureTech #ChinaInnovationNovember 23, 2026

As posted on X by Xu Feihong, China's ambassador to India, footage from the test flight reportedly completed in Changsha, Hunan province, shows the currently unnamed car take off vertically, hover and land. It was a short flight, but it was flight, not a jump or a cushioned fall.

With its compact size and bright blue colour, it looks decidedly less dramatic than the the rocket-boosted Roadster. It has no wings or visible exposed rotor blades, no boosters. According to Chinese media reports it uses a multi-stage thrust-vectoring ducted-fan propulsion system, which the company's saying is a world-first for a piloted vehicle, although it sounds a bit like Alef Aeronautics' approach.

The rotating blades are housed inside the design in enclosed ducts, which is intended to increase safety while also reducing noise and energy consumption during cruising.

The single-seat prototype weighs 280kg, can carry up to 120 kg and, according to the company, has a fight speed of 150 kmph, a range of 300 km and has been designed to fly at up to 3,000 metres, although 100 metres is seen as the typical operating altitude.

The Kickflip | Roadster - YouTube Watch On

Those numbers all make it sound more realistically like something we can call a flying car. And unlike the A868, it can transition from flight to road driving, so it is still a car rather than an aircraft.

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It's interesting to see the difference in presentation. The Tesla Roadster was presented as a kind of circus stunt on a dark stage set that resembled a David Copperfield show. China's little blue wonder looks comparatively mundane, almost like something from an old comedy sketch.

And yet it could be a practical innovation rather than a novelty collector's item. The company is reportedly not exploring personal transportation but use cases like emergency response and disaster relief operations. It sees the car as being a potential solution to reach places that are cut off by floods, earthquakes or landslides.

It's planning to create a larger version of the vehicle with the potential to carry up to 15 people. Emergency teams would be able to drive as far they can and then fly when the road becomes impassable. It also sees potential uses for last-mile deliveries and passenger transport over short distances.