There's a particular type of dad who's owned the same laptop since Cameron and Clegg had a love-in in the No.10 Rose Garden (or the Obama administration for our US readers), thinks his phone is perfectly good despite the battery lasting about 14 minutes, and still insists the television remote, or remotes, because my dad has three for some reason, is the most complicated piece of technology ever invented. You know the one. He'll happily spend money on a new lawnmower, a barbecue or something for the garage, but suggest replacing his ageing computer and suddenly you're trying to prise a family heirloom from his hands.

I've given up trying to convince my dad that technology has moved on, that the TV he had when Andy Murray won Wimbledon is not a good way to watch Dune 2. Instead, I've started looking for the sort of Cyber Monday bargains that might actually tempt him: decent headphones, a better monitor, a tablet for reading and browsing, a Bluetooth speaker that doesn't sound like it's underwater and can do more than tell you the weather in obscure places, and a few clever accessories that make everyday tech a little less frustrating.

So, if you're shopping for your dad this Cyber Monday, or perhaps you're the dad who's hoping someone will buy you something better than socks, here are the deals I'd be looking at.

The best Cyber Monday deals I'd buy for Dad