If you're hoping to take advantage of Black Friday to make some upgrades to your work-from-home office desk or creative studio setup, we have you covered, or rather Apos does. Apos is a great community-led maker and retailer, and they've got some great deals running on gear for the perfect high-end desk setup at bargain prices.
Below is out pick of the Apos Black Friday sale, from a Bob Ross desk mat reduced to $23.99 – our ecom editor has one, and he hasn't got tired of looking at it – to the excellent Whitefox Eclipse Keyboard now less than half price!
We're big fans of the FiiO FT1, both for their pleasing natural wood craftsmanship to the warm and balanced sound. With 60mm nanowood fiber composite drivers and a closed-back design, it's a headphone that provides clarity and depth, controlling resonance at the low end. See our full FiiO FTI review for more details.
Not reduced in price, but we have to mention it anway, the Gremlin tube headphone amp is a real gem, with 1250mW of output power and an unusual naked look. The sound is lush, with delicious mids, letting the soul of the music shine. See our Gremlin Tube amp review for more.
The DX5 II is a new fully balanced DAC and headphone amp combo, with upgraded internals, wide connectivity, and user-focused improvements. Dual ES9039Q2M DACs provide the decoding core, while an all-new X-Hybrid amplifier circuit drives your headphones. The Aurora UI and PEQ system allow precise sound tailoring.
Portable CD players are big in 2026 as people rediscover the joys of physical media. The offers clarity and power in a compact frame. Dual Cirrus Logic CS43198 DACs, balanced and single-ended headphone outputs, Bluetooth transmission, CD ripping capability, and patented desktop power mode make it a versatile choice.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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