If you're hoping to take advantage of Black Friday to make some upgrades to your work-from-home office desk or creative studio setup, we have you covered, or rather Apos does. Apos is a great community-led maker and retailer, and they've got some great deals running on gear for the perfect high-end desk setup at bargain prices.

Below is out pick of the Apos Black Friday sale, from a Bob Ross desk mat reduced to $23.99 – our ecom editor has one, and he hasn't got tired of looking at it – to the excellent Whitefox Eclipse Keyboard now less than half price!