3D scanning used to be something only engineers with big budgets did. Now it's easy and affordable for product designers, 3D artists, makers and anyone with a 3D printer who wants to copy, repair or remix real objects.

Prices of the best 3D scanners have fallen a long way in recent years, and this year's Black Friday deals have knocked them down even further. So in this article, I've rounded up five 3D scanner deals, with savings of up to $800.

They range from a beginner-friendly handheld at under $400 to a LiDAR scanner that can map entire rooms, so you should be able to find a model below that will meet your needs.

The best Black Friday 3D scanner deals

Revopoint Inspire 2: was $549 now $384.30 at Amazon Infrared structured light + 11-line infrared laser | up to 0.03mm precision | 190g | Wi-Fi 6 | Windows, macOS, iOS, Android The Inspire 2 is one of the best entry-level scanners around, and it includes a laser mode for shiny surfaces. In our Inspire 2 review, it captured a gold ornament without scanning spray, albeit with plenty of markers. Note that laser mode is PC-only, though, and you'll need a powerful graphics card for the best results. Read more Read less ▼

Creality Pika: was $699 now $629 at Creality Store 7-line blue laser, NIR | up to 0.03mm accuracy | 260g | 3in touchscreen | Wi-Fi 6 Creality's newest scanner is as easy to pick up and use as a camera. It weighs only 260g, has its own 3-inch touchscreen, and pairs blue laser and infrared scanning with AI tools that fill holes and map textures for you. Two quick-release batteries keep you scanning on the move. Read more Read less ▼

Revopoint Miraco Pro: was $1,999 now $1,614.18 at Amazon Quad depth cameras | up to 0.02mm single-frame precision | 6in 2K AMOLED flip screen | 32GB RAM, 256GB storage | 750g The Miraco Pro handles everything from scanning to editing, with no computer or cables required. Its near and far modes capture anything from screws to cars, a 48MP camera records full colour, and the 6-inch screen flips round for awkward angles. We were also impressed by its sibling, the Miraco Plus. Read more Read less ▼

Creality Sermoon P1S: was $2,299 now $2,069 at Creality Store Blue laser (34 + 7 + 1 lines) + NIR | up to 0.02mm accuracy | 6in touchscreen | 16GB RAM, 256GB storage | 2 hot-swappable batteries This hybrid scanner packs four scanning modes into one untethered device, so you can switch between large surfaces, fine detail and deep recesses without changing hardware. Our reviewer found it accurate and pleasingly nippy, with hot-swappable batteries for long jobs, though shiny objects can still trip it up. Read more Read less ▼

3DMakerPro Eagle: was $3,998 now $3,198 at 3D MAKERPRO LIMITED LiDAR | up to 140m scan range | 2cm accuracy | 8K imaging | 1.5kg Need to scan a room rather than an object? The Eagle is a LiDAR scanner that captures whole spaces and buildings for a fraction of what LiDAR usually costs. [We found it] reliable and very well built, making it ideal for architects, visualisers and film crews, though its fans are noisy. Read more Read less ▼

Which 3D scanner should you buy?

Start by thinking about what kind of things you want to scan. For small and medium objects, such as figurines, props and replacement parts, a handheld scanner like the Inspire 2 or Pika will be enough for hobbyists and first-timers. If you need high accuracy for reverse engineering, or want to work away from a computer, the all-in-one Miraco Pro and Sermoon P1S are worth the extra. For rooms and buildings, you'll need LiDAR, which is where the Eagle comes in.

Scanners that rely on a PC for processing can be demanding, so do check yours is compatible before you buy. For Windows, Revopoint recommends at least an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card for the Inspire 2. Finally, as with all Black Friday deals, these prices may not last, so don't wait too long if one catches your eye.