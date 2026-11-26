We were genuinely impressed with some of the new AI features in Photoshop 2027, from Generative Restyle to Relight. But just a couple of weeks after its release, the latest version of the industry-standard image editing software is facing a reputational crisis.

The New York Times has banned freelance photographers from using the app because of a difficulty in knowing when it uses generative AI. That's just one publication, but the news has made a big impact, and the significance is clear: users may not be 100% sure when they are or aren't using generative AI to edit an image.

There's an easy solution, but will Adobe want to introduce it?

Relight in Photoshop 2027 (Image credit: Adobe)

The New York Times wrote in an email to freelance photographers that the newest version of Photoshop “utilizes generative AI in ways that may not be apparent to users. Their use can result in metadata misidentifying photos as AI-generated.” As a result photographers have been told not to use the latest version of the software.

In photojournalism, it's an ethical issue. Images need to reflect reality, so editing is usually relatively limited. The inadvertent use of generative AI also brings with it the risk of an "AI content" tag on social media, which could lead people to question a report, and could severely damage to the reputation of both the photographer and any media outlet reporting news with an image flagged as AI.

Generative Restyle in Photoshop 2027 (Image credit: Adobe)

The most obvious solution would be an AI-off switch. Digital artists, designers and those photographers who want to use generative AI tools in Photoshop could turn it on. Photojournalists, documentary photographers, and anyone who simply doesn't want to use generative AI or risk being shamed with an AI content tag, can turn it off.

Other software developers have done just that. Canva added an AI off Switch last week, and Maxon has included the ability to turn off its new generative AI features in Cinema 4D and ZBrush. It's a simple mechanism that can be flicked on or off at any time, and the gesture helps offer reassurance to those users who oppose AI.

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The question is whether Adobe will be willing to follow this lead, or if it will fear that a switch would call its direction into question or discourage people from using the AI tools it wants to promote.

Adobe didn't immediately respond to an invitation to comment.