Maxon, the company behind some of the best 3D modelling software in the form of ZBrush and Cinema 4D, is making a big move into artificial intelligence, but not in the way you might expect. Aware that many artists remain suspicious of AI tools, it's trying to take an approach that sets it apart from the likes of Adobe.

Today, Maxon's launching a suite of generative tools for 3D work but under a separate, optional subscription plan called Maxon Plus. If you don't want to see the AI generators, you don't have to. It's also introducing Agentic Licences for Cinema 4D and Autograph, designed to let AI assistants tackle the tiresome production tasks while artists remain focused on the creative work.

Speaking about the company's direction, Maxon's CEO Dave McGovern frames AI as a workflow accelerator rather than a replacement for artists. "The best thing about AI is when it becomes an actual assistant to you. I can stay in my artistic zone and do my artwork, and then this thing can do some of the busy work or repetitive, technical aspects".

AI assistants move to the back office

That philosophy sits at the heart of two major updates being rolled out simultaneously today. The big news for many Cinema 4D users will be the launch of Agentic Licences, available at a more economic price than individual or teams licences.

Maxon already introduced MCP (Model Context Protocol) workflows that allow AI assistants such as Claude to interact with Cinema 4D. According to the company, adoption exceeded expectations.

Released on 30 September, it quickly became "the most widely used feature in Cinema 4D's history in the shortest period of time", Maxon's chief product officer Steve Forde says, and people are using it to "handle the crap tasks that you just got to get done". Its limitation is that MCP requires the artist to dedicate their active session to the AI assistant, so they can't get on with something else in the software in the meantime.

The new Cinema 4D Agentic Licence solves that by providing a separate headless copy of the software with Redshift rendering capabilities, allowing AI-driven tasks to run "in the back office" on another machine while the artist continues working in their primary application. The same concept is being introduced for Autograph, the free After Effects alternative that Maxon launched in April.

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"We call it an ambitious intern," Steve jokes, but the company sees the approach as a force multiplier rather than a substitute for staff. "We think the best value would be for each Cinema 4D artist to have an assistant running with them," Dave adds.

This unlocks a way of working in which an AI agent can be assigned to generate dozens of product variations, prepare scene files, organise projects or nodes or check settings while the artist can continue to animate, model or render.

Introducing Maxon Plus

Alongside agentic workflows, the other big news is the launch of Maxon Plus, a new subscription platform that sits separately from Cinema 4D, ZBrush and Maxon One. Starting at $10/€10 per month, it provides cloud services, collaboration features and generative AI-powered tools that can be used directly in Maxon's existing software or outside it – Maxon Plus users don't necessarily need a Cinema 4D or ZBrush subscription.

(Image credit: Maxon)

Three AI tools are available at launch. Model Generator generates editable 3D base models from text prompts or reference images. Users can generate concept previews, refine their preferred direction, and then generate a model that can be brought into Cinema 4D for further work. The tool is aimed particularly at props, background assets and scene-building workflows.

Initially, the AI generation is provided by Rodin, although there are plans to add more providers, allowing artist to choose which model to use.

(Image credit: Maxon)

Clay Builder for ZBrush creates simple low-polygon base meshes that artists can then subdivide, remesh and sculpt traditionally.

(Image credit: Maxon)

Texture Generator applies new materials and textures to existing 3D models using prompts or image references, while allowing artists to maintain existing UVs if required.

The emphasis across the suite of generators is on providing starting points rather than finished artwork, and Steve says the company has been thinking a lot about how it in integrates with real workflows in different creative disciplines. Model Generator is expected to appeal to artists who primarily work in animation rather than modelling and might normally seek out ready-made models to use.

By contrast, ZBrush artists who are passionate about sculpting have different needs, leading Maxon to focus more heavily on workflows such as texture creation and asset preparation.

The real hit may be Maxon Review

(Image credit: Maxon)

But the most exciting part of Maxon Plus for many artists may not actually involve any kind of asset generation. Maxon Review will allow teams and clients to review fully interactive 3D work through a browser, bringing Frame.io-style collaboration to 3D content. They can leave comments directly on specific parts of models and scenes, and feedback can then be viewed natively inside Cinema 4D or ZBrush.

The system preserves not only the comment itself but also the exact camera angle and viewpoint from which the comment was made, making it clear what the person was referring to. This aims to addresses a longstanding problem in 3D production, where review processes remain heavily dependent on meetings, screen sharing and real-time feedback.

"One of the things that we have not seen in the market before is asynchronous review of 3D assets," Steve notes. "People will spend up to 30% of their time in reviews just navigating a model or a scene".

With Cinema 4D on the iPad, Maxon Plus will also offer cloud rendering.

(Image credit: Maxon)

A different AI strategy

Dave and Steve both previously held senior roles at Adobe, so they're well aware of the mixed reactions to AI advances teased at Adobe Max this month. Maxon's deliberately positioned itself against some of the criticisms levelled at AI elsewhere in the creative software industry, taking advantage of its relatively small size and close relationship with users.

"We do have a complete 'turn all AI off' in our products," Steve notes. "That's a button that we purposely put there. "If you're an existing Maxon customer, and you've decided that none of this AI business is for me, I do not want to be any part of it, that's entirely your prerogative".

"We would never say any of this generation stuff is something that should make an artist money on its own," Dave adds. "It's part of their creative journey, and it's their artistic skills that's going to make one of these individual pieces into a value-added output."

You can learn more on the Maxon website.

If you need a device capable of running the software, see our comparisons of the best laptops for 3D modelling and the best laptops for animation.