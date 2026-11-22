Every week, another AI tool promises to conjure images, environments and characters from a few lines of text. Autodesk and Adobe are among those promising to make creating worlds and bringing ideas to life easier, often with little more than a prompt. Then I spent three weeks playing GTA 6, and it reminded me why I still find artists and designers so bloody impressive.

I've spent weeks exploring Rockstar's Leonida, and while GTA 6 is graphically stunning, it's the little things I keep coming back to. The shopfront branding, flyers that lead you to new characters, comic books on shelves, graffiti and fake adverts. Even Vice City's layout has a personality: all spaghetti junctions, back alleys and beachfront hotels, a world away from the calmer, goofier northern islands.

Rockstar’s Leonida is packed with small, deliberate design choices such as each car's specific branding. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar designs for the people who’d live there

Rockstar has said it designs buildings by imagining who would live in them and how they'd spend their days. "For every visual design, we are getting into the heads of the people who would have inhabited that place and role-playing how the final look would have come about," says Miriam Bellard, Vice President of Art: Visual Development, in my interview with the studio. I love that approach. You aren't just making a building look convincing; you're thinking about the person who might have put that sofa there, chosen that colour or let the garden get overgrown.

The same thought goes into the animation, to the extent that Rockstar spent months perfecting how Lucia opens a door with her hip. I properly laughed out loud when a very large resident giggled, stumbled and tipped over a railing into a river. In one bar, a drunk woman trails Jason around, being annoying in exactly the way drunk people are. There's a sequence where you drunkenly try to find your hotel room, and it's the kind of disorientation many of us have felt, both with alcohol and with modern architecture where every corridor looks the same. Out in the woods, two deer nuzzle each other. These little moments don't advance the plot, but they're the sort of thing that makes me want to keep exploring.

The weather is another thing I've found myself stopping to look at, from morning sun cutting through mist over wildflower meadows to storm clouds swallowing the skyline. Rain changes what you can see and hear, and flying a plane through a storm is shaky, stubborn and hard. In a nightclub, smoke and reflected light leave you disoriented, just as they should. In fact, Rockstar has spent years hiding GTA 6's environmental storytelling in details you might never notice. There's an awful lot of work behind getting these moments right, and you can feel it when you're playing.

Thousands of small human choices went into every corner of Leonida, you can see that in the subtle breathing during the meditation sequences. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Why I care about Jason and Lucia

I've also been surprised by how much I care about Jason and Lucia, and how much of that comes down to the game's art, design and animation. I caught myself shooting enemies in the arms and legs instead of finishing them off because I wanted Lucia to think well of Jason, and because it gets too grim to kill people in a game that looks this realistic. It's an odd thing to admit about GTA, but I started feeling uncomfortable with some of the violence. The writing, animation, and character design had me invested in two people who don't exist in a world built in polygons.

There's a lot of noise about AI generating images, making environments and producing assets faster, and I can see the appeal, but creativity goes well beyond making something that looks good. It's the decisions about what goes into a scene, what gets left out, how a character reacts, when a joke lands and how some seemingly insignificant detail can make someone feel something. You don't necessarily notice any of this when it's done well, which is probably why it's so easy to overlook.

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Even in background character designs have unique details. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Creativity is more than making things look good

I'm not anti-technology, and artists have always grabbed new tools. I'm sure AI will find its place, especially in taking the drudgery out of production, but there's a difference between helping an artist work and replacing the decisions that make their work interesting. The latest GDC industry research is interesting reading: 55% of surveyed game industry professionals believe generative AI is having a negative impact on the games industry, while 40% say they use it in their jobs. There's clearly an appetite for practical applications, but that doesn't mean people want AI making their creative decisions.

Leonida is full of thousands of small human choices, from subtle animated gestures to authentically made magazines, fictional advertising and modern art sculptures. I've spent weeks wandering around this place, and I'm still finding things to look at. That's a remarkable achievement, and one that makes me appreciate the people behind it all the more. After all the talk of AI being able to generate anything, I still think the most impressive thing is what happens when thousands of people put their imagination, experience and judgement into making something together.