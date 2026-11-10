Adobe unveils Photoshop 2027 with a host of new AI features

Adobe unveiled Photoshop 2027 at Adobe Max, and the headline additions are two new AI-driven adjustments: Relight and Generative Restyle. Both are layer-based, so you can return to them after making other edits.

This comes alongside a host of Firefly-based AI updates, which effectively turn it into a full creative studio. You can read more about that here.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Relight adds a virtual light to your image that you drag into position. The Properties panel lets you tweak its colour, intensity and size, and you can add up to three lights to a scene.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Generative Restyle regenerates an image in a different style, with a slider in the Properties panel to control how far the effect goes.

(Image credit: Adobe)

The Remove tool also gets an upgrade. It’s now better at taking out an object’s shadows and reflections, so you no longer need to select them as well.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Quick compare: See your edits easily with a before and after

Creative Agent and a new AI workspace

Adobe is rolling out Creative Agent, an AI agent, across several Creative Cloud apps, Photoshop included. It’s pitched at handling busywork, and can also answer how-to questions, like where a tool lives or how to complete an edit. Photoshop’s AI Assistant also gets a new AI-first workspace built around natural language prompts, with a simpler interface. You can leave it at any time to get back to the full toolset.

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The betas designers should look at first

A tool that converts flattened graphics, such as a flyer or PDF, into editable layers

A mockup creation tool

Generative Recompose, which changes an image’s aspect ratio and repositions elements

Camera Angles, which lets you explore alternative viewpoints of an image by interacting with the canvas

A tool for removing atmospheric effects such as lens flare and haze

A timelapse feature for sharing your process