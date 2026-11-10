Adobe unveils Photoshop 2027 with a host of new AI features
Busywork, be gone!
Adobe unveiled Photoshop 2027 at Adobe Max, and the headline additions are two new AI-driven adjustments: Relight and Generative Restyle. Both are layer-based, so you can return to them after making other edits.
This comes alongside a host of Firefly-based AI updates, which effectively turn it into a full creative studio. You can read more about that here.
- Relight adds a virtual light to your image that you drag into position. The Properties panel lets you tweak its colour, intensity and size, and you can add up to three lights to a scene.
- Generative Restyle regenerates an image in a different style, with a slider in the Properties panel to control how far the effect goes.
- The Remove tool also gets an upgrade. It’s now better at taking out an object’s shadows and reflections, so you no longer need to select them as well.
- Quick compare: See your edits easily with a before and after
Creative Agent and a new AI workspace
Adobe is rolling out Creative Agent, an AI agent, across several Creative Cloud apps, Photoshop included. It’s pitched at handling busywork, and can also answer how-to questions, like where a tool lives or how to complete an edit. Photoshop’s AI Assistant also gets a new AI-first workspace built around natural language prompts, with a simpler interface. You can leave it at any time to get back to the full toolset.
The betas designers should look at first
- A tool that converts flattened graphics, such as a flyer or PDF, into editable layers
- A mockup creation tool
- Generative Recompose, which changes an image’s aspect ratio and repositions elements
- Camera Angles, which lets you explore alternative viewpoints of an image by interacting with the canvas
- A tool for removing atmospheric effects such as lens flare and haze
- A timelapse feature for sharing your process
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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