These wild new wireless earphones adapt to how you personally hear music

Noble Audio has had one seriously busy year in 2026, and it's not over yet. The Texas-based company has impressed us with in-ear monitors and over-ear cans alike, from the Lu Ban wired IEMs made from cocobolo wood to the Noble FoKus Artemis over-ear ANC headphones, which we gave a near-perfect 4.5-star review.

Now, it's adding another wireless in-ear headphone to its lineup. The Astrid will sit somewhere in the middle of its current offering, so they won't enter our pick of the best budget IEMs, but they offer an intriguing proposition: three driver technologies for the ability to both adapt sound to your own unique hearing profile and adjust it to how you want it to sound.

They look sharp too with an intricate silver-toned frost-like pattern over the glass fiber earbud and the charging case.

Hybrid earphones are a familiar territory for Noble Audio, which has explored driver combinations in its universal and custom in-ear monitors. Astrid brings that experience to a new wireless design.

There are three driver technologies in each ear piece: an 8.3mm dynamic driver, 6mm planar driver and a balanced armature. The first uses a PU diaphragm with an aluminium-magnesium alloy dome. This works alongside the other two technologies in a hybrid system that takes account of differences between your left and right ears as well as the way your hearing differs from other people’s.

Using Audiodo Personal Sound, a short test checks each ear and creates a personal hearing profile. This is then used to adjust playback to your ears. Meanwhile, the Audiodo Equalizer allows you to adjust bass, mids and treble as preferred: the result is sound that accounts for both how you hear and how you like your music to sound, the company says.

The new TWS has Active Noise Cancellation and a Transparency mode to let through outside sound when needed. Microphone noise and wind reduction are intended to help with calls, while Bluetooth 6.0 and two-device multipoint make it possible to keep a phone and laptop connected at the same time.

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Noble cites up to 11 hours of listening per charge and up to 40 hours including the case, depending on settings, with USB-C and wireless charging. There's a choice of silicone ear tips, and the buds have IPX4 splash resistance.

Priced at $539 / £499, the Astrid sits above the $200 Osprey and the Rex5 but below the flagship Prestige Encore II in Noble's growing TWS range. You can order at nobleaudio.com and selected retailers.