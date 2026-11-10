Cricut Black Friday deals are appearing, but is the Maker 4 still worth it?

Although the craft machine manufacturer's own sale hasn't started yet, Cricut Black Friday deals are starting to come in at other sellers, and there's a tempting bundle offer at Very. The UK retailer has £245 off a huge Cricut Maker 4 bundle, which is reduced from £647.77 to £399.49.

The package includes a wide range of tools and materials and even Cricut's BrightPad Go lightbox. It's a big saving, but how does it compare now that Cricut has released the Maker 5, which has a slightly lower starting price? It's worth comparing the bundles available for each as both are among the best Cricut machines you can get.

Save 38% (£248.28) Cricut Maker 4 Creative Pro bundle: was £647.77 now £399.49 at very.co.uk This big bundle deal includes the Cricut Maker 4 machine with installed Fine-Point Blade, Light Grip Machine Mat, Fine Point Pen, several weeders, Scoring Stylus, Scraper and Spatula, plus six smart iron-on sheers, transfer tape and a range of permanent and removable Smart Vinyl. You also get the Cricut BrightPad Go lightbox, which normally costs £100 alone and doesn't tend to be included in bundles.

Cricut Maker 5 Essentials: £399 at very.co.uk For comparison, the Maker 5 direct from Cricut with the smaller Essentials Bundle costs the same price. This bundle contains the machine and installed Fine Point Cutting Tool with a Scoring Tool, Engraving Tool, Dual-Sided Marker, Light Grip Machine Mat and a smaller range of materials to get started with.

Cricut Maker 5 Ultimate Bundle: £559.99 at Cricut EMEA The Ultimate Plus bundle deal, which Cricut says is worth £594, adds a Deep Cutting Tool, Rotary Blade + Housing, Knife Blade + Housing, the Cricut Easy Press Mini LT, Portable Trimmer Weeder, Scraper and Spatula Reverse Tweezers, Markers and a lot more materials.

Is Cricut Maker 4 still worth buying after the release of the Maker 5?

At this price, yes, I'd still consider the Cricut Maker 4. The Maker 5 was released just two months ago, and it does have a couple of advantages, but the difference in capability and performance is very small. After all, the Maker 4 isn't yet two years old.

One advantage of the Maker 5 is that it has 25% more carriage clearance, allowing it to cut and engrave approved materials up to 3mm thick (compared to 2.4 mm on the Maker 4). It's also around a third smaller in size and nearly 2kg lighter than the Maker 4. It has an open-top design instead of the traditional flip-up lid and introduces a new snap-in Universal Pen holder and an integrated cutting tool housing, whereas the Maker 4 uses a classic Clamp A and Clamp B setup.

However, both machines have the same maximum cutting speed of up to 14.1 inches per second, and the same materials are compatible with both, so there's no issue of the newer Maker being more future proof. The smaller, lighter Maker 5 might be more convenient for smaller desks, easy stowing or travel, but if the size factor isn't a deal breaker for you, Very's Black Friday deal on the older machine may be tempting, allowing you to get started with more tools and materials.

See our full Cricut Maker 5 review and Cricut Maker 4 review for more details on each. For something more compact and travel-friendly, consider the Cricut Joy 2.