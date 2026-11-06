Get 78% off Bluehost AI website builder and hosting

AI website builders make it easier than ever to build a website and get it online, but it's not necessarily cheap. A lot of deals give you a great price of 12 months, but then the price shoots up. Bluehost's Black Friday offers are a little different. There's up to 78% off on its one-site package for three whole years. That makes it just $1.99 at month!

Bluehost has long been one of our top picks as the best website hosting for freelancers, particularly for newcomers wanting to get their first site online. The interface is easy to use, and the modular plans mean you can start small and add more functions like ecommerce and AI-driven SEO as your site grows. The AI website Builder also means you can get online fast without having to deal with code or even traditional visual design editing tools.

Here's the deal

The beauty of Bluehost is that it has you covered for everything if you're looking to get a WordPress site online fast and keep it online with minimum fuss. It has an intuitive AI Website Builder, fast WordPress hosting, free SSL + CDN and 24/7 support. You can also claim a domain free for the first year.

The One Site plan covers you, logically, for a single website, and it's good for up to 10,000 visits a month. If you're site grows, or you're targeting heavier traffic, there are similar discounts on more premium plans.

WooCommerce, Stripe & PayPal and automated shipping and tax capabilities are preinstalled, allowing you to quickly move up to an ecommerce plan when you need it. These currently start from $6,99 per month for three years, down from the usual price of $21.99.

Bluehost's deals are a good choice for creative freelancers and small businesses that want to create an online presence with a simple, clean and professional looking portfolio or storefront. With 99% uptime, malware scanning and weekly updates, it provides the reliability that allows you to get on with the other aspects of building your business without having to worry about the technical aspects of managing a website.

If you're already an experienced web designer and you want creative freedom to build a site exactly as you want it, you're probably not going to want to use the AI builder, but you might still want to take advantage of Bluehost's offers on hosting and store features given the attractive price. You can save more by bundling various products.

Offers end on 30 November.