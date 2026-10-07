Wow: This was already the best-value laptop for 3D modelling, and it's now even cheaper

Want a laptop that can handle 3D work without spending workstation money? Then Acer's Nitro range of gaming laptops is well worth a look. And for Amazon Prime Day, the Acer Nitro V 16S AI has dropped from $1,449.99 to $1,231.99 at Amazon, making it one of the most affordable routes into RTX 50 Series power for 3D professionals.

And let's be clear: this is a laptop that comes highly recommended. The Acer Nitro V 16S AI currently sits at number two our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling, and it's our overall pick for best value. Despite its gaming-first branding, our reviewer found it handled 3D character creation, motion and mo-cap in Reallusion's Character Creator without a hiccup.

Check out the best Prime Day laptop deals over at Amazon

One important note: the model on offer here isn't the configuration we tested. Paul's review unit packed an RTX 5070 Ti, 32GB of RAM and a 2560 x 1600 display, and costs $1,849.99. This version has an RTX 5060, 16GB of RAM and a 1920 x 1200 screen. That's a step down in power, but at more than $600 less, it's still a compelling option for anyone getting started in 3D.

Click on the offer below to take advantage, and if you haven't already, be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime for the best savings.

US Deal Save $218 Acer Nitro 16S AI: was $1,449.99 now $1,231.99 at Amazon Pairing an eight-core AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, this 16-inch laptop had brought ray tracing, DLSS 4 and Copilot+ AI features down to an affordable price already. With $218 off, it's a seriously affordable way to get started with 3D work.

Packed with power

The headline feature is the RTX 5060, built on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture with fourth-gen RT Cores and fifth-gen Tensor Cores. Those are exactly the technologies that speed up rendering and AI-assisted creative tools, as well as games. Alongside it, the Ryzen AI 7 350 includes an NPU rated at up to 50 TOPS, so you get the full set of Copilot+ PC features too.

The 16-inch, 16:10 display has a 180Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB coverage and 400 nits of brightness. Elsewhere, you get a 1TB Gen 4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E and Acer's quad-intake cooling system, which kept Paul's review unit running without any thermal throttling.

There are trade-offs. The design is functional rather than exciting, and the model we tested managed only just over six hours of battery life, so this is best suited to working near a plug. And while 16GB of RAM is enough to get started, more complex scenes and multi-app workflows will feel the squeeze.

Acer's Nitro line has always been aimed squarely at gamers, but as our reviewer discovered, the hardware that makes a great gaming laptop is exactly what 3D artists need too. If you can stretch to the RTX 5070 Ti model, that's still our pick. But if your budget is tight, this Prime Day deal is a very sensible way in.