Amazon's dropped the price of our favourite laptop for graphic designers by $160 in early Black Friday deal

If you look at our guide to the best laptops for graphic design, one comes out on top: the 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M5 chip. In our tests, it sat at the pinnacle of our Photoshop benchmarks by some margin, and our reviewers found it a lovely laptop to work on in practice.
The catch is, it ain't cheap. So for Amazon to trim it down, with the $1,999 configuration down to $1,839, is a big deal.
That’s a saving of $160, which is not nothing. So if you’ve been nursing an older MacBook, this is a great opportunity to upgrade.
Our favourite laptop for graphic designers combines the M5 chip, a superb display and a solid aluminium build made for daily professional use. Save $160 at Amazon now.
The star of the show here is the M5 chip, which makes everything super-fast. It topped Geekbench’s single-core results when we tested it, and the GPU has also taken a big leap over the M4. If you're running a lot of demanding creative software then, this is the model for you.
Storage is quicker too, with the SSD now running at over 6,000MB/s, almost twice as fast as the previous generation. Finally, the 120Hz display offers excellent colour reproduction, and in our tests it covered 93% of the P3 gamut.
It’s not perfect. It has Thunderbolt 4 rather than Thunderbolt 5, and video and 3D pros may get more from a Windows machine with a dedicated Nvidia card. But for graphic designers, illustrators and photographers, it’s hard to beat. Read our full MacBook Pro M5 review for more.
Subscribe to the Creative Bloq newsletter for details of expert-curated offers, bringing the tools you need to create – and products perfect for the design-obsessed.
Tom May is an award-winning journalist specialising in art, design, photography and technology. He is the author of the books The 50 Greatest Designers (Arcturus) and Great TED Talks: Creativity (Pavilion). Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.