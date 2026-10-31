Amazon's dropped the price of our favourite laptop for graphic designers by $160 in early Black Friday deal

If you look at our guide to the best laptops for graphic design , one comes out on top: the 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M5 chip. In our tests, it sat at the pinnacle of our Photoshop benchmarks by some margin, and our reviewers found it a lovely laptop to work on in practice.

The catch is, it ain't cheap. So for Amazon to trim it down, with the $1,999 configuration down to $1,839, is a big deal.

That’s a saving of $160, which is not nothing. So if you’ve been nursing an older MacBook, this is a great opportunity to upgrade.

The star of the show here is the M5 chip, which makes everything super-fast. It topped Geekbench’s single-core results when we tested it, and the GPU has also taken a big leap over the M4. If you're running a lot of demanding creative software then, this is the model for you.

Storage is quicker too, with the SSD now running at over 6,000MB/s, almost twice as fast as the previous generation. Finally, the 120Hz display offers excellent colour reproduction, and in our tests it covered 93% of the P3 gamut.