Rockstar has found a brilliantly left-field way to show off Grand Theft Auto VI: by smuggling new footage into South Park. It’s one of the smartest bits of brand placement I’ve seen in a long time but its also just the right kind of unexpected disruption I'd expect from Rockstar.

Game marketing usually runs on slick trailers and carefully managed hype. A dog poo weapon demo inside a crudely animated cartoon is the opposite of that, but it works. The latest episode of South Park (or is it South America now?), ‘Guinea Pig on a Stick’, aired on 28 October and included around 20 seconds of previously unseen gameplay from the forthcoming open-world game, GTA 6.

The clip follows protagonists Jason and Lucia along a busy Vice City beach before switching to Jason, who spots a dog doing its business on the sand. The owner dutifully bags the mess, but Jason has other ideas. He throws something at the hapless dog walker, grabs the bag of poo and smacks the NPC round the face with it. Charming.

New gameplay from GTA 6 was shown in the latest ‘SOUTH PARK’ episode. https://t.co/gL2kRKUv2IOctober 29, 2026

GTA 6 gameplay debuts in South Park episode

The visual clash is half the fun. South Park’s flat, cut-out look has barely changed in decades, and dropping a few seconds of Rockstar’s richly detailed, near-photoreal world into it makes the game’s fidelity stand out more than another polished trailer would. The footage is the real thing, too, with Rockstar Games credited in the closing credits.

From a branding point of view, it’s a refreshing move. GTA 6 is the biggest entertainment release of the year, if not the decade, and Rockstar could simply keep releasing bigger trailers and let the internet amplify them (having begun with an equally unique Netflix reveal). Instead, it’s placing the game inside a piece of pop culture that already has an audience, and a voice, of its own.

It’s in keeping with a campaign that has been playful from the start, from a neon logo that reads as a love letter to Vice City and box art that leans hard into PS2-era nostalgia to cheeky parody ads that blur reality and fiction on the streets of Miami.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar's new GTA 6 gameplay in South Park follows a trend

It also doesn’t feel like an ad. South Park has been referencing GTA 6 all season, so the appearance lands as a punchline rather than a paid slot. Both brands trade on irreverence and a willingness to go further than their rivals, so the tone matches. Nothing feels forced. That’s more than can be said for the brands trying to borrow the Vice City look, from Burger King to Shrek. Rockstar keeps official tie-ups tightly controlled, and the Miami Heat’s Vice City merchandise is a rare example.

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There’s a nice bit of brand history here, too. The narrator of the gameplay footage is voiced by Tish Hicks, who also provided the voiceover for GTA 5’s official gameplay video back in 2013. It’s a small touch, but it’s the kind of consistency that makes a brand feel coherent over time, and longtime fans will spot it.

What I like most is that Rockstar is letting a comedy show poke fun at one of its biggest selling points: the extraordinary detail of its worlds. That apparently includes weaponising dog mess.

With GTA 6 due on 19 November, there’s still time for more surprises. If this is the template, I’d take it over another dozen predictable cinematic trailers.

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