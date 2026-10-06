The $55 GTA VI T-shirt design is actually perfect

GTA VI-related branding is going to be everywhere over the next few months – there's even a cheeky nod in the new Pixar stop-motion short. Miami Heat have kicked things off with a bang, announcing a Night in Vice City themed fixture vs. Milwaukee Bucks on 18 November and the first official GTA VI merchandise.
Some fans think the team is adopting the game's vice theme a little too enthusiastically by charging $55 for a shirt. But the design is spot-on perfect.
You've preordered the game, now you can preorder the T-shirt and cap while you wait. Over at the Miami Heat store, the Vice City Collection features on-brand neon hues, retro typography and some sleek streetwear styling that could rival many big-name fashion drops.
One design stands out: a design with the legend "Went to Vice City and All I For Was this Lousy T-Shirt" pays homage to Tommy Vercetti's iconic "I completed Vice City" outfit from 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. I have a feeling that's going to make it a hit among fans for the nostalgia value alone.
And if you're going to pay $99 for a game that doesn't even come on a disc, what's $55 for a T-shirt? Now bring on an official Tommy Vercetti Hawaiian shirt.
US pre-orders at: Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | GameStop | PlayStation | Xbox
UK pre-orders at Amazon | PlayStation store| Xbox Store | PS5 standard edition at Very
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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