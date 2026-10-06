The $55 GTA VI T-shirt design is actually perfect

GTA VI-related branding is going to be everywhere over the next few months – there's even a cheeky nod in the new Pixar stop-motion short. Miami Heat have kicked things off with a bang, announcing a Night in Vice City themed fixture vs. Milwaukee Bucks on 18 November and the first official GTA VI merchandise.

Some fans think the team is adopting the game's vice theme a little too enthusiastically by charging $55 for a shirt. But the design is spot-on perfect.

Miami Heat's GTA VI merchandise (Image credit: Miami Heat)

You've preordered the game, now you can preorder the T-shirt and cap while you wait. Over at the Miami Heat store, the Vice City Collection features on-brand neon hues, retro typography and some sleek streetwear styling that could rival many big-name fashion drops.

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One design stands out: a design with the legend "Went to Vice City and All I For Was this Lousy T-Shirt" pays homage to Tommy Vercetti's iconic "I completed Vice City" outfit from 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. I have a feeling that's going to make it a hit among fans for the nostalgia value alone.

And if you're going to pay $99 for a game that doesn't even come on a disc, what's $55 for a T-shirt? Now bring on an official Tommy Vercetti Hawaiian shirt.