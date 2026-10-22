With the GTA VI release less than a month away, brands want in on the hype. The problem is that despite the hundreds of fictional brands in Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar doesn't flog in-game advertising or collaborations the way Fortnite does. But that hasn't prevented everyone from BMW to Burger King from 'imagining' themselves in Vice City.

Other games franchises have the most legitimate claim to being part of the moment. The new trailer for Shrek 2 Remastered shows the right way to do it with its fun parody opening. Other brands have managed to forge a visual connection with the game of the decade through subtle, knowing winks. But some attempts to ape the GTA art style feel like the kind of lazy trendjacking that's more likely to attract ridicule than admiration.

There are bound to be many more when the 17 November comes around. That makes it worth remembering that an AI-generated vaporwave graphic isn't a guaranteed ticket to brand cool.

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GTA didn't invent the Art Deco-inspired neon-noir Miami Vice aesthetic, and it doesn't have a monopoly over tropical gradients. But if you show your brand or product in saturated neon pinks and oranges right now, it's clear what you want to be associated with.

Like Barbie or Squid Game, GTA 6 has become a cultural reference point far beyond its original medium. The trailers have reached audiences on a scale associated with major film, music and entertainment launches. Tapping into that could allow non-endemic brands to be part of the moment, if it feels genuine.

Rockstar has very limited real-world collaborations, including with Miami Heat for merchandise and Oakley for the GTA 6 Collector's Edition . But brands as varied as Hyundai, JBL and Axe have sought to capitalise on the hype by mimicking Grand Theft Auto VI’s art style.

"How do you do, fellow gamers?"

It's a natural fit for cars and bikes, although we have the situation where real-world vehicles now wish they were in-game vehicles. Mobile phone networks and deodorant? Erm...

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A lot of 'GTA-style' branding appearing on social media drifts close to lazy imitation, like last year's AI Ghibli trend. Everyone is doing it, so we had better do it too. But if every brand posts purple-orange gradients, palm trees and GTA-style character portraits, the aesthetic becomes exhausted within weeks, and it won't win any brand equity if it doesn't feel authentic.

Audiences are good at spotting opportunism. When brands with no previous connection to gaming culture suddenly appear to be claiming to be part of the GTA VI phenomenon, people call them out. Unlike Rockstar's art, a lot the trendjacking relies heavily on AI-generated imagery, risking even stronger opprobrium.

In the posts above, someone calls Burger King a "parasite". Axe's juxtaposition of 'Vice' and 'City' is causing confusion about whether it's an official collaboration. "Who invited him?" and "Bro, you're not in GTA 6", are regular comments recurring on many of the posts.

There's also the fact that GTA is an adult-oriented game that involves violent crime. The public can generally understand that a brand inspired by Vice City colours isn't endorsing criminal behaviour, but it's not always a comfortable association.

For years, many mainstream advertisers treated games differently from film and television. A violent HBO drama could be prestige entertainment, while a mature-rated game could be considered risky.

"If this were any other game or situation, you would be 'we don’t associate our brand with violence', but because you know this is the biggest $$$$$$ maker you are buying in," someone tells Hyundai.

"Crazy how before GTA 6, car companies hated the idea of their cars being represented in a violent game. Now with how huge GTA 6 [is], car companies wish their cars were in GTA. Lets be real the only thing that changes the tone is money," someone lectures BMW.

With the journey to Leonida fast approaching, the strongest brand connections won't imitate GTA art in a flood of forgettable neon-pink posts but seek to reinterpret the underlying themes of escapism, freedom, excess and glamorous Americana. Brands should aim to say "We understand the moment" not "Look everyone, we just discovered gaming."