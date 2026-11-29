I've used and love the 8BitDo Pro 3 Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Edition, and it proves a collectable pad can be more than a logo slapped on plastic. The design nods to the original Tomb Raider with a Lost Valley look: crumbling sandstone, overgrown foliage and Lara's unmistakable turquoise. It's a pad you'll want on display, but it's no shelf queen. The matching charging dock is a smart extra, and any Tomb Raider fan would be thrilled to get it.
The catch this Cyber Monday is that I can't find a legitimate discount. A $47.99 listing I found looked like a steal, but it's from a fake 8BitDo store, so steer clear – only buy from '8bitdo.com' for some exclusive deals, including the classic green 8BitDo Ultimate 3-mode Controller for Xbox – and be careful. If in doubt, stick to trusted US retailers like Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy. But back to that Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Edition controller: even at full price, it beats yet another generic gamepad.
The good news is there are other collectable 8BitDo controllers worth a look, from retro-inspired designs to licensed editions. My pick is the Rare 40th Anniversary Ultimate 3 controller, currently 27% off. If you're buying for someone who grew up on the golden age of Nintendo and Rare, it's an easy win.
The best 8BitDo collectable controllers on sale for Cyber Monday
Rare’s 40th Anniversary edition gives this Xbox-licensed Ultimate 3-mode controller a gaming-history makeover. Use USB on Xbox consoles, 2.4GHz wireless on Windows PCs, or Bluetooth with mobile devices for flexible play.
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SN30 Pro brings a classic SNES-style layout with dual sticks and Bluetooth. It works with Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs, Android devices and macOS, but isn't compatible with Xbox consoles.
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An N64-inspired Bluetooth pad for Analogue 3D, available in a mix of transparent colours, compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Windows. Nintendo Switch 2 support requires a firmware update.
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An excellent all-rounder for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, the Pro 3 also works with Windows PCs, Steam, Android and Apple devices. Its magnetic ABXY buttons let you swap layouts.
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A good-value 2.4GHz Ultimate 2C is made for Windows PCs and Android devices. It isn't designed for Switch or Xbox consoles, so check compatibility before buying it for another gaming platform.
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The 8BitDo Micro is a tiny Bluetooth controller weighing just 24.8g and featuring 16 buttons. Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Android and Raspberry Pi, it's ideal for retro gaming on the go.
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This Xbox-licensed phone pad brings Hall Effect sticks and triggers to mobile gaming. It supports Android, iPhone and Xbox Cloud Gaming, with customisable controls.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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