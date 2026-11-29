I've used and love the 8BitDo Pro 3 Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Edition, and it proves a collectable pad can be more than a logo slapped on plastic. The design nods to the original Tomb Raider with a Lost Valley look: crumbling sandstone, overgrown foliage and Lara's unmistakable turquoise. It's a pad you'll want on display, but it's no shelf queen. The matching charging dock is a smart extra, and any Tomb Raider fan would be thrilled to get it.

The catch this Cyber Monday is that I can't find a legitimate discount. A $47.99 listing I found looked like a steal, but it's from a fake 8BitDo store, so steer clear – only buy from '8bitdo.com' for some exclusive deals, including the classic green 8BitDo Ultimate 3-mode Controller for Xbox – and be careful. If in doubt, stick to trusted US retailers like Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy. But back to that Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Edition controller: even at full price, it beats yet another generic gamepad.

The good news is there are other collectable 8BitDo controllers worth a look, from retro-inspired designs to licensed editions. My pick is the Rare 40th Anniversary Ultimate 3 controller, currently 27% off. If you're buying for someone who grew up on the golden age of Nintendo and Rare, it's an easy win.

If you don't mind paying full price 8BitDo's Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Edition controllers are excellent, but I've found real deals on other pads. (Image credit: Future)

The best 8BitDo collectable controllers on sale for Cyber Monday

Save 20% 8Bitdo 64 Bluetooth Controller: was $44.99 now $35.99 at Amazon An N64-inspired Bluetooth pad for Analogue 3D, available in a mix of transparent colours, compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Windows. Nintendo Switch 2 support requires a firmware update. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% 8Bitdo Pro 3 Bluetooth Controller: was $69.99 now $54.49 at Amazon An excellent all-rounder for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, the Pro 3 also works with Windows PCs, Steam, Android and Apple devices. Its magnetic ABXY buttons let you swap layouts. Read more Read less ▼