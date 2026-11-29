Everyone's saying the same thing about the Tesla logo – again
This probably isn't what Elon Musk had in mind with the design.
Have you heard the one about the EV logo that looks like an IUD? If not, you're in for a treat. The Tesla logo has been compared to a contraceptive device for years – and while some of the best logos of all time feature ingenious hidden images or messages, this isn't one of them.
At first glance, the Tesla logo simply looks like a steampunk-esque 'T'. But seemingly every day, someone online compares the design to that of an IUD – and once you've seen it, it cannot be unseen.
And the comparison is facing even more attention of late, after Meghan King, apparently a former Real Housewives of Orange County' cast member, took to Instagram to point out the irony of the design, while taking a not-so-subtle swipe at Tesla founder Elon Musk.
According to OK Magazine, King posted an Instagram photo of a sign from a Franklin, Tenn. Tesla dealership, writing, "For a guy who treats women like s--, I'm surprised he decided to use a woman's anatomy as inspo for his logo."
It seems King might believe the logo looks like a uterus – another common comparison made on X, Reddit and the rest. Either way, it's probably not what Musk had in mind – and almost as hilarious a design fail as the entire concept of the Cybertruck these days.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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