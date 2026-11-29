Have you heard the one about the EV logo that looks like an IUD? If not, you're in for a treat. The Tesla logo has been compared to a contraceptive device for years – and while some of the best logos of all time feature ingenious hidden images or messages, this isn't one of them.

At first glance, the Tesla logo simply looks like a steampunk-esque 'T'. But seemingly every day, someone online compares the design to that of an IUD – and once you've seen it, it cannot be unseen.

(Image credit: Tesla)

And the comparison is facing even more attention of late, after Meghan King, apparently a former Real Housewives of Orange County' cast member, took to Instagram to point out the irony of the design, while taking a not-so-subtle swipe at Tesla founder Elon Musk.

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According to OK Magazine, King posted an Instagram photo of a sign from a Franklin, Tenn. Tesla dealership, writing, "For a guy who treats women like s--, I'm surprised he decided to use a woman's anatomy as inspo for his logo."

It seems King might believe the logo looks like a uterus – another common comparison made on X, Reddit and the rest. Either way, it's probably not what Musk had in mind – and almost as hilarious a design fail as the entire concept of the Cybertruck these days.