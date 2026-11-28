Black Friday is dead – long live Black Weekend instead!

It's hardly a secret that Black Friday is no longer a single day of deals – it's more like Black November at this point! So the 3D printing Black Friday deals are very much still alive over the weekend, and in this live hub, we're covering the best of them.

Here you'll find the best deals on the best 3D printers, as well as some good discounts on accessories, tools, materials, filaments, resins, and other related items. Black Friday deals have been around for a few days, but I can feel it in my water that the absolute best deals will emerge this weekend in time for Cyber Monday!

Right now, the best deal I've found is $300 off Bambu Lab's mighty H2C Combo printer. Read on for even more deal ideas...

Best deals in detail