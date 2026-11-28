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LIVE: 3D printing Black Friday discounts continue on the likes of Bambu Lab H2C, Elegoo Centauri Carbon and Creality K2 Plus
This is the best time of the year to get yourself a new 3D printer and accessories.
Black Friday is dead – long live Black Weekend instead!
It's hardly a secret that Black Friday is no longer a single day of deals – it's more like Black November at this point! So the 3D printing Black Friday deals are very much still alive over the weekend, and in this live hub, we're covering the best of them.
Here you'll find the best deals on the best 3D printers, as well as some good discounts on accessories, tools, materials, filaments, resins, and other related items. Black Friday deals have been around for a few days, but I can feel it in my water that the absolute best deals will emerge this weekend in time for Cyber Monday!
Right now, the best deal I've found is $300 off Bambu Lab's mighty H2C Combo printer. Read on for even more deal ideas...
3D printer quick Links
- Bambu Lab: The best prices of the entire year
- Snapmaker: Flash deals coming in hot + U1 bundle
- Elegoo: Top deals with up to 54% off
- Anycubic: Up to $350 off popular printers
- Prusa: Freebies thrown in plus win a Signature Prusa OAK
- FlashForge: Up to $300 off + 50% off filament
- Creality: Big savings (printers, engravers, scanners)
- Heygears: Up to $933 off with big resin discounts
- SUNLU: Filament flash deals and resin mystery boxes
- BIQU: Up to 60% off + free gifts
Best deals in detail
Considering the Snapmaker U1 only hit the market last year, a price drop this steep is rare, and the inclusion of a spare hotend and SnapSpeed filament sweetens the deal.
Having served as Bambu Lab’s flagship until the H3C launched just a few weeks ago, the recent release likely accounts for the discount. Yet it remains a powerhouse machine in its own right.
For those who prefer resin printing, the Saturn series remains a top contender, and the option to bundle in extra resin for just $1 makes it an even easier pick.
Large-scale printing is well within reach with Creality’s K2 series, as this model pairs a generous 350 × 350 × 350 mm build volume with an actively heated chamber.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Speaking of which, the top 3D printer deal right now – the best deal for the majority of creative professionals – would have to be $300 off Bambu Lab's H2C Combo printer. It's a Core-XY multi-material, multi-colour 3D printer with a Vortek Hotend change system that reduces purge waste and speeds up material swaps.
It's still a hell of an investment, but it's down from £1,899 to £1,569 over at the Bamboo store.
Good morning all you 3D printer Black Friday deal hunters! I'm Beren, Creative Bloq's ecom editor, and I'll be searching high and low for all the best 3D printer-related deals. Thankfully, I don't have to look far, as we've already been covering 3D printer deals over the week, and there's plenty to choose from...
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