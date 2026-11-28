The best Black Friday deals for the writer in your life
Even the most serious and literary author will find something to enjoy here.
If there's a writer in your life, you'll know they can be difficult to buy for. All they need is something to write with and something to write on, right? Unlike your photographers and your designers (who are covered by our guide to the best Black Friday deals for creatives), it isn't immediately obvious exactly what expensive kit to spoil a writer with. But just like everybody else, we authors love receiving gifts.
With that in mind, I've rounded up the best Black Friday deals for writers, from genuinely useful bits of tech (a reMarkable tablet and an excellent Logitech keyboard) to the accoutrements of a tortured literary genius. Even the most Serious Literary Author will find something to enjoy here.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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