Good morning, creatives! Whatever your views are on Black Friday, there's no denying it can be the best time to pull the trigger on that piece of kit you've been eyeing up. Or, if you're looking for a gift for the artist or creative person in your life, you could save some serious cash this weekend.

Here at Creative Bloq, we've been covering creative products for over a decade. From artists' tools to beautifully designed lifestyle objects, we know a thing or two about the things that make creatives tick. Below you'll find each of our editors' top picks of this year's Black Friday deals – and below that, rolling coverage of the best creative deals as they come in.

For more rolling coverage, take a look at our roundups of the best iPad Black Friday deals, and the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

The best Black Friday deals for creatives, according to our editors:

Georgia Coggan, Editor:

Save 30% Ohuru Colouring Pens 200: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Ohuhu's dual-tip highlighters pair a broad chisel end for highlighting with a fine tip for underlining – they're a versatile marker and they come in a glorious array of colours. They come in packs of different sizes, but there's something about this 200 colour version we just can't resist, especially for those serious about colour. An excellent offer on some of our favourite art kit.

Daniel John, Design Editor

Save 33% Technivorm Moccamaster Select KBGV: was $369 now $247.95 at Amazon Save $122: You can currently save 33% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.

Beren Neale: Ecom Editor

Sennheiser HD 650: was $579.95 now $259.95 at Amazon An audiophile pick, these headphones have been around since 1997 and are still some of the best out there. They're wired headphones use acoustic silk damping and hand-matched drivers to cut distortion to 0.05%, with neodymium magnets for efficiency, a frequency response reaching roughly 40kHz and a 3.5mm jack. Basically, they sound amazing.

Ian Dean: Digital Art and 3D Editor:

Save 9% Wacom MovinkPad Pro: was $1,099.95 now $999.95 at Amazon Wacom's MovinkPad Pro 14 scored 9/10 in our review and is hailed as a new benchmark for Android drawing tablets, thanks to its superb 14-inch OLED screen, smooth performance and battery-free Pro Pen 3. The main gripe is that no case is included. This is a great discount on a new device.

Beth Nicholls: Social and Video Editor:

Save 14% Bambu Lab H2C: was $2,199 now $1,899 at Bambu Lab Bambu Lab's H2C uses a Vortek system of seven swappable hotends to change colours and materials in seconds with no purge waste, supporting up to 24 filaments with an AMS. Our 3D printing enthusiast loves this model for its quality performance. This is a brilliant discount on a premium machine.

Natalie Fear, Staff Writer: