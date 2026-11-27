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LIVE: The best Black Friday deals for creatives: drawing tablets, notebooks, coffee machines and more
These are our picks for the creative in your life.
Good morning, creatives! Whatever your views are on Black Friday, there's no denying it can be the best time to pull the trigger on that piece of kit you've been eyeing up. Or, if you're looking for a gift for the artist or creative person in your life, you could save some serious cash this weekend.
Here at Creative Bloq, we've been covering creative products for over a decade. From artists' tools to beautifully designed lifestyle objects, we know a thing or two about the things that make creatives tick. Below you'll find each of our editors' top picks of this year's Black Friday deals – and below that, rolling coverage of the best creative deals as they come in.
For more rolling coverage, take a look at our roundups of the best iPad Black Friday deals, and the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.
The best Black Friday deals for creatives, according to our editors:
Georgia Coggan, Editor:
Ohuhu's dual-tip highlighters pair a broad chisel end for highlighting with a fine tip for underlining – they're a versatile marker and they come in a glorious array of colours.
They come in packs of different sizes, but there's something about this 200 colour version we just can't resist, especially for those serious about colour.
An excellent offer on some of our favourite art kit.
Daniel John, Design Editor
Save $122: You can currently save 33% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.
Beren Neale: Ecom Editor
An audiophile pick, these headphones have been around since 1997 and are still some of the best out there. They're wired headphones use acoustic silk damping and hand-matched drivers to cut distortion to 0.05%, with neodymium magnets for efficiency, a frequency response reaching roughly 40kHz and a 3.5mm jack. Basically, they sound amazing.
Ian Dean: Digital Art and 3D Editor:
Wacom's MovinkPad Pro 14 scored 9/10 in our review and is hailed as a new benchmark for Android drawing tablets, thanks to its superb 14-inch OLED screen, smooth performance and battery-free Pro Pen 3. The main gripe is that no case is included.
This is a great discount on a new device.
Beth Nicholls: Social and Video Editor:
Bambu Lab's H2C uses a Vortek system of seven swappable hotends to change colours and materials in seconds with no purge waste, supporting up to 24 filaments with an AMS. Our 3D printing enthusiast loves this model for its quality performance.
This is a brilliant discount on a premium machine.
Natalie Fear, Staff Writer:
One of the best notebooks you can buy, with quality paper and a premium finish. It has 192 pages, and bookmark with elastic closure. Plus it comes in a range of colours. This is an essential buy, and the deal itself is excellent – one of the best we've seen.
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Ohuhu markers - 30% off!
My family uses these markers everyday and they offer a glorious colouring experience. The markers are beautiful colours, covering all of the hues you could ever possibly need. The colouring experience is super smooth, and it feels effortless to cover a large area.
I thoroughly recommend these markers for anyone who loves doodling, colouring, drawing and art in general. And this is a great deal:
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the best Black Friday deals for Creatives. Here you'll find beautiful objects, creative tools and essential kit for artists, illustrators and more. Above are the top picks from each of our editors – products that we've used, tested and highly recommend.
I've gone for the Moccamaster KBG Select, a product I've banged on about for the last few years. Why? Because it's an example of beautiful industrial design, and it makes delicious coffee – a must for any creative. Right now it's 33% off at Amazon, bringing the price down from $369 to $248.
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