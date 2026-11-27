LIVE: Prices slashed as iPad Black Friday officially starts – save up to 25% on latest models
Get the best prices on Apple iPad, Pro, Air and mini plus Apple Pencil and other must-have accessories.
Good morning! It's Officially Black Friday in the UK (those stateside should still be sleeping) and we're tracking the iPad deals you need to know about. Whether you're hunting for offers on the basic model, the Air, Pro, mini or accessories like the Apple Pencil, we're here with the very best prices.
So far, I'm a big fan of the deal that gets you £106 off the latest iPad Air M4 (a top pick in our best iPad for drawing guide). But there are offers on all the iPad models.
So strap in for the ride and take advantage of our years of experience covering these sales events. If you're an Apple fan then check out our Apple Black Friday deals hub.
Quick links US
- iPad (11th Gen):
$449$379 at Amazon
- iPad (10th Gen, Renewed): $340.96 at Walmart
- iPad Air (11-inch, M4):
$749$649 at Amazon
- iPad mini (A20 Pro):
$699$599 at Amazon
- iPad Pro (11-inch, M5):
$1,199$1,049 at Amazon
Quick links UK
- iPad (11th Gen):
£429£399 at Amazon
- iPad Air (11-inch, M4):
£749£644 at Amazon
- iPad mini (A20 Pro):
£699at Amazon
- iPad Pro (11-inch, M5):
£1,199£1,163 at Amazon
The best Black Friday iPad deals in the US
Need a tablet that just handles the basics, like scrolling the web, binge-watching, doodling, or capturing notes? Apple's current entry-level iPad is still worth a look. It arrived in March 2025 priced at $349, but a hefty hike pushed it to $449 in July 2026, along with the rest of the iPad lineup. Today's deal marks its lowest price since that jump.
UK deal: £
429 £399 at Amazon
Apple's M4 iPad Air only arrived in March, which makes this $100 cut a strong contender for the best Black Friday deal on it. We'd point most buyers here: it costs well under the Pro, yet it supports the Apple Pencil Pro and packs enough muscle for digital painting, photo retouching and the odd Final Cut edit. If you'd like a bigger canvas, the 13-inch version has also dropped by $100.
UK deal:
£749 £669 at Amazon
This is a solid but fairly run-of-the-mill saving on the base 11-inch iPad Pro. The bigger deal is at B&H, where the 13-inch Pro, which earned 4.5 stars from us, is $100 cheaper, and opting for the 512GB model lifts your saving to as much as $150.
If you're after something that can genuinely stand in for a laptop, this tablet is up to the job, with ample power for demanding graphics work and video editing. Its OLED display reaches a peak brightness of 1600 nits for HDR content, and the smooth 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything feeling responsive.
UK deal:
£1199 1163 at Amazon
Apple's newest iPad mini only landed earlier this month, so a discount this good, this soon, caught us off guard. Our design editor put it through its paces a couple of weeks back and came away impressed by the new OLED screen (no other iPad outside the Pro line has one), the quicker A20 Pro chip and the better speakers. Apple Pencil Pro support is still on board as well.
Happy to settle for last generation's 2024 model with the A17 Pro chip and a non-OLED display? Amazon has it marked down to $499.
Digital artist kit uprade! Save $130/£136
If you're a digital artist, you're likely to be looking at the iPad Air and an Apple Pencil Pro. Luckily there are deals on both!
iPad case deals!
My Moft iPad case has become a real favorite lately. It's slim and light, and the clever folding design lets it prop the tablet up in a few different ways. If you're shopping for a new case, I'd happily point you towards this one.
A massive 40% off AirPods Pro 3!
Another accessory I'd call non-negotiable is the AirPods Pro 3, particularly if your iPad travels with you or you tend to work from coffee shops and other busy spots. Amazon is currently knocking a huge 40% off the AirPods Pro 3, which makes them an easy yes.
A word of caution, though: the AirPods Max are 24% off at Amazon, and I'd steer you away from them. Our review of the Max goes into the full reasoning, but the quick version is that they're still overpriced, lack an EQ, feel heavy on the head, and come with a frankly baffling case that looks like a nappy.
$30 off Apple Pencil Pro,
If drawing or taking notes is how you'll mostly use your iPad, you'll want an Apple Pencil to go with it. We've rounded up the best Apple Pencil alternatives if you'd rather look elsewhere, but for sketching in particular, nothing beats the real thing.
At the moment, the Apple Pencil 2
$129 now $89 at Amazon US is $40 cheaper than usual. That's only $4 above its record low of $84.99, which showed up for a couple of days in early June.
The new iPad mini gets $100 off
The iPad Mini is a pocket-sized sidekick for commuters who want something tough enough to handle the everyday stuff. If you spend your journey scrolling, streaming or catching up on a book, this featherlight tablet slips easily into a coat pocket. Its sleek build feels properly premium, and while looks aren't everything, I'd argue the Mini is the best-looking iPad Apple makes.
There aren't any tempting deals on the brand-new Mini just yet, but our iPad Mini review covers what we make of Apple's latest model.
Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro, 2024):
was $599 now $499 at Amazon
£30 off the classic iPad
The entry-level iPad, 11th Gen, with A16 chip is down from £429 to £399 over at Amazon.
This is the tablet I'd recommend to nearly everyone. Video pros aside, anyone who wants an iPad for streaming TV and films, a bit of casual gaming, and browsing their photo library on a generous screen won't gain much by spending more. On team, we've used both this and the Air for a while, and although each has its charms, this is the one most would pick again if I were buying fresh, and without specialist art or design aims in mind.
Which iPad should I buy?
If you're a creative, you're likely to be puzzling over which iPad to buy.
Here's a quick way to find out:
iPad Pro: For heavy users who need a glorious screen and serious performance. Think 3D and video editing workflows as well as pro music producers.
iPad Air: Still packs a punch, and has a lovely screen – but it isn't OLED. More portable, but not designed for mega heavy taskloads. Digital art, light video editing and photo editing will work perfectly.
iPad: The basic iPad is still capable, and is perfect for productivity tasks and general use like streaming and note taking. Light digital art will be fine on here.
iPad mini: Actually really quite powerful. Small, though, so though it can handle more demanding creative workflows, you might not want to carry them out on the screen size.
Hello everyone! Welcome to Black Friday Official. This is Georgia, site editor, and I’m here searching for all the deals you need to know about this sales event. If you’re a digital artist looking for your next iPad Air, or a serious video editor wanting a beefy iPad Pro, there are actually deals here for you today.
I’ll be honest, they’re not really that different to the deals we’ve already seen this week – but there’s everything to play for today, and you never know what might pop up.
The offers are quite different on the opposite sides of the pond – for example there’s a standout iPad mini price in the US that UK retailers aren’t pushing.
So standby and see how we go this Black Friday.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.