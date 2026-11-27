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Digital artist kit uprade! Save $130/£136 If you're a digital artist, you're likely to be looking at the iPad Air and an Apple Pencil Pro. Luckily there are deals on both! Apple Apple Ipad Air 11-Inch (m4): Liquid Retina Display, 128gb, 12mp Front/back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 With Apple N1, Touch Id, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey £644.99 at Amazon UK Apple Apple Pencil Pro: Latest Model - Device Compatibility Check Required | Pixel-Perfect Precision, Tilt & Pressure Sensitivity, Perfect for Note-Taking, Drawing, and Art. Charges & Pairs Magnetically £99 at Amazon UK

iPad case deals! (Image credit: Moft) My Moft iPad case has become a real favorite lately. It's slim and light, and the clever folding design lets it prop the tablet up in a few different ways. If you're shopping for a new case, I'd happily point you towards this one. Moft Dynamic Folio Case reduced from $49 to $39 at Amazon

A massive 40% off AirPods Pro 3! (Image credit: Future) Another accessory I'd call non-negotiable is the AirPods Pro 3, particularly if your iPad travels with you or you tend to work from coffee shops and other busy spots. Amazon is currently knocking a huge 40% off the AirPods Pro 3, which makes them an easy yes. A word of caution, though: the AirPods Max are 24% off at Amazon, and I'd steer you away from them. Our review of the Max goes into the full reasoning, but the quick version is that they're still overpriced, lack an EQ, feel heavy on the head, and come with a frankly baffling case that looks like a nappy.

$30 off Apple Pencil Pro, (Image credit: Apple) If drawing or taking notes is how you'll mostly use your iPad, you'll want an Apple Pencil to go with it. We've rounded up the best Apple Pencil alternatives if you'd rather look elsewhere, but for sketching in particular, nothing beats the real thing. At the moment, the Apple Pencil 2 $129 now $89 at Amazon US is $40 cheaper than usual. That's only $4 above its record low of $84.99, which showed up for a couple of days in early June.

The new iPad mini gets $100 off (Image credit: Future) The iPad Mini is a pocket-sized sidekick for commuters who want something tough enough to handle the everyday stuff. If you spend your journey scrolling, streaming or catching up on a book, this featherlight tablet slips easily into a coat pocket. Its sleek build feels properly premium, and while looks aren't everything, I'd argue the Mini is the best-looking iPad Apple makes. There aren't any tempting deals on the brand-new Mini just yet, but our iPad Mini review covers what we make of Apple's latest model. Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro, 2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon

£30 off the classic iPad (Image credit: Apple) The entry-level iPad, 11th Gen, with A16 chip is down from £429 to £399 over at Amazon. This is the tablet I'd recommend to nearly everyone. Video pros aside, anyone who wants an iPad for streaming TV and films, a bit of casual gaming, and browsing their photo library on a generous screen won't gain much by spending more. On team, we've used both this and the Air for a while, and although each has its charms, this is the one most would pick again if I were buying fresh, and without specialist art or design aims in mind.

Which iPad should I buy? (Image credit: Apple / Future) If you're a creative, you're likely to be puzzling over which iPad to buy. Here's a quick way to find out: iPad Pro: For heavy users who need a glorious screen and serious performance. Think 3D and video editing workflows as well as pro music producers. iPad Air: Still packs a punch, and has a lovely screen – but it isn't OLED. More portable, but not designed for mega heavy taskloads. Digital art, light video editing and photo editing will work perfectly. iPad: The basic iPad is still capable, and is perfect for productivity tasks and general use like streaming and note taking. Light digital art will be fine on here. iPad mini: Actually really quite powerful. Small, though, so though it can handle more demanding creative workflows, you might not want to carry them out on the screen size.