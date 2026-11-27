We've seen the GTA VI Easter eggs, we've admired the best GTA VI brand reactions and we've dived into the history of the Grand Theft Auto logo. Today, let's turn our attention to the artists.

I don't mean the artists who made the game – we've already interviewed Rockstar Games' art team about GTA VI's environmental storytelling and the building design in GTA VI. I mean the players who are turning their passion for the game into art of their own.

I hesitate to say "turning GTA VI into art" because it already is art. But there are players who are using the game's vast world as a creative medium for their own expression, whether through in-game virtual photography or capturing scenes from the game in other media.

There's nowhere near enough space here to mention all of the people who are making art from the game, but here are just a few examples.

GTA VI's Photo Studio, available from the pause menu, provides adjustable camera settings such as aspect ratio, aperture, and depth of field and lighting controls for in-game virtual photography.

Players can frame shots, hunt for the perfect lighting, compose scenes, and capture images that resemble fashion, street, documentary or landscape photography. Photo Studio even has filters and post-processing effects, so you don't need to take your shots into the best photo editing software like Photoshop.

The dedicated PlayStation in-game artist Photo.in.game (above) shows that creating art in photo mode is about much more than taking a simple screenshot, demonstrating their editing process for a shot of Jason and Lucia at sunset.

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The Cone Studio has been sharing multiple daily shots from GTA VI taken not with the in-game Photo Studio but with a real-world Sony Alpha Nex 5n. Using a low shutter speed and some curves and hue filters in post, they're creating some evocative shots that feel drenched in nostalgia.

There are phones in GTA VI, and phones can shoot hyperlapses. So Fons de Haan has done just that: a hyperlapse made only using Jason's in-game phone.

Australia-based Kindred Cameras (above) has been bringing in-game shots of the GTA VI's stunning environments into the real world by printing them as Polaroids. Anyone unfamiliar with the game might never connect this piece of art to a controversially violent game franchise.

I made an oil painting of Jason stealing a mobility scooter in GTA VI https://t.co/ei0axkXs72November 25, 2026

The artist Cayde (above) is painting scenes from GTA using oil paints. Again, the use of physical media brings the game into the real world. His subjects so far have included Jason stealing a mobility scooter and Cal and Jason snuggling. He's been painting some scenes live on Twitch. Check out his website.

GTA VI is an incredible achievement that sets a new bar for game graphics, and it also has a very distinct aesthetic, so it's perhaps only natural that it would inspire players to create their own art.

As I said, this is just a sample of how people are finding inspiration int the game. There's also the traditional fan art, design and brand concepts, which perhaps deserve a post all of their own. Let me know in the comments if you've spotted some more good examples.