In our interviews with Rockstar Games' art team, we've explored GTA VI's environmental storytelling and the building design in GTA VI. Now that players are in the game and exploring the huge world that is Leonida, it's apparent that the attention to detail also extends to some wonderful hidden references.
From past game callbacks to supernatural encounters, pop culture references and elaborate optional missions, the GTA VI Easter eggs are another example of how the game rewards deep exploration (also see our GTA 6 review). Here are a few of the best we've seen so far. Let me know your favourite.
Spoiler warning! If you want to discover GTA VI Easter eggs in your own time, stop reading and go back to the game.
The time travel portal to GTA Vice City
We've put on a spoiler warning above, but I think most people would need to be putting in some serious hours of play to ever come across this one, which has to be the most elaborate GTA VI Easter egg that's been found so far.
As revealed by Memeio above, the Vice City portal Easter egg is a wildly complex multi-step time-travel secret with some very subtle clues, including "a sound effect from Vice City" when you power up the radio tower in Key Lento and individual letters that spell out a Vice City cheat code. The portal takes Jason back to a PS2-era version of the Malibu Club from the 2002 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Completing it unlocks Tommy Vercetti's Hawaiian shirt and motorcycle.
The Mario block
GTA 6 might not be coming to the Switch, but Rockstar at least shows some love for Nintendo with its Mario Easter egg. Head north and seek out the ruined brick and stone building in the woods of southwest Moreau, Lummox County.
Using the bong on the blue-tarp crate in the middle of the ruins triggers a trip and spawns a translucent floating block that you can jump on or shoot to break, mimicking Mario breaking a Question Mark Block. The prize is a pair of Mario and Luigi-style hats marked "J" for Jason and "L" for Lucia.
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Florida's Skunk Ape
In the Gullet Marsh, Grassrivers and around Cottonmouth Lake, players have come across a piece of Florida folklore: Skunk Ape, the state's version of Bigfoot. A Weazel News report about sightings plays on the TV in Jason's house, and cryptid hunter Kirk offers a 'Search for the Skunk Ape' side mission available at night. I won't say what happens if you kill it, but things get weird.
The actual Easter egg in GTA 6
Continuing a gag from Vice City, Rockstar has again included an actual Easter egg, but finding it isn't easy: you have to spend seven minutes just climbing the tallest radio tower in Vice-Dale Country for no other reason than to reach a bird's nest laden with eggs (and to enjoy a short cut scene).
The Dexter references
Vice City is based on Miami, home to TV's favourite vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan, and GTA 6 has several references to the show. You can find a dupe of his apartment in Trinity Apartments, Washington Island, near the Top Fun Drones shop at Vice Beach. Up on the roof, there's a toolbox, with a syringe, a knife, duct tape and rope.
Dog on a jet ski
Early in the game, Jason can go swimming near his house and if you go far enough, you'll encounter the surprising sight of a German shepherd riding a jet ski. It's been suggested that this is a nod to a real dog in Fort Lauderdale, a golden retriever known for his fondness for riding waves.
The Manhunt reference
While the Easter egg above has been likened to Saw and Hunger Games, some will recognise it as a reference to Rockstar's 2003 stealth game Manhunt. You'll need to swim around Hyde Island to get kidnapped, knocked out and imprisoned with a detonation device on your neck. After the countdown, prepare to gather ammunition as you get hunted in the dark.
Given all the things that people have found in less than a week since the game's release, it make me wonder what other, potentially even more complicated GTA VI Easter Eggs are hiding waiting to be discovered. Let me know below if you've found any.
In the meantime, you can recap on the best brand reactions to GTA VI.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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