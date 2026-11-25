Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond and brings with him a host of luxury deals and an audience that’s grown up alongside him. Matt Kerr, Global Executive Creative Director at Marks, shares what he feels brands will need to do to belong in his version of Bond’s world.

Robert Pattinson has only just got the coveted job as the most famous secret agent on earth, and there’s already speculation around who’ll cut his first dinner jacket. Craig wore Tom Ford, but Pattinson has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Dior. I’m interested in who gets the job, of course – but I’d like to see what Pattinson does in the suit first.

There’s a little bit of danger in Pattinson’s acting. He has this laid-back British cool thing going on, but there’s also a bit of an awkward edge to him – he’s a bit of a conundrum, and I’d s say there’s something of Fleming’s Bond in that. So, for an agency taking a brief or a brand handing one out, I’d start there. What would this particular Bond choose, and when would we get to see why he chose it?

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Robert Pattinson already has a slew of brand deals (Image credit: Tiziana Fabi via Getty Images)

Give the product a job

Fleming was deliberate in showcasing what Bond would buy – he understood his protagonist and the pleasure his audience would get from finding out. The Sea Island cotton shirt, the Rolex, the Aston Martin. You could read the books as a shopping list for a certain idea of British masculinity. The list was interesting because it belonged to a man who had his reasons for choosing things.

Take the silver Aston Martin in Goldfinger. An iconic scene is Bond flipping open the top of the gearstick and sending his passenger through the roof. I couldn’t tell you how long the badge was in shot. But the car still got the punchline. Yes, you can hand over some serious investment to get your car brand into a Bond film, but it’s the association with the scene and the interaction with the hero that people buy into.

I’d give a watch brand the same brief. For No Time to Die, Omega developed the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition with input from Daniel Craig and the filmmakers, then put it on sale to the public. Craig wanted a lightweight watch that felt right for a military man, so Omega made it in titanium. That’s where I’d start with Pattinson too. Work out what his Bond would choose and why. If the audience can see why he’d wear it, they’ve got a reason to want one for themselves.

Who’s coming to see him?

Brands also need to think about the audience. Yes, Bond is the ultimate masculine icon, but Pattinson is an icon to women in their thirties because they grew up with him. For the teen girl who saw the first Twilight movie at 15, Pattinson is her pin-up. And if he stays with the franchise for the best part of a decade – which seems to be the norm – that young girl will be in her forties. So, I’d have that in mind when I was briefing the campaign.

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(Image credit: MGM/Amazon)

Take a hotel partnership. There’s a familiar version of that ad where a man books a weekend so he can spend it feeling like Bond. According to Nielsen data, women influence 70 to 80% of consumer spending, so maybe brands should ask what a hotel brand could offer a woman who has followed Pattinson for years and fancies booking the weekend herself. Give her a detail to spot at check-in and let it pay off later that evening. She gets to have some of the fun Bond has in the film. If the partnership carries through to another film, the hotel can give her something different to come back for.

How much of Bond would I change?

I’d keep the gun barrel iconography and every word of the slick one-liner, “Bond, James Bond”, but I’d give Pattinson room to play with the pause. We know the line so well that we’ll hear the difference. And I’d make this the rule for every brand partner. Make it make sense for Bond but show me what makes it right for Pattinson’s Bond.

(Image credit: EoN Productions)

When the first design concepts come in, I’d put my thumb over the 007 mark. If the cufflink shot underneath could sell any Saville Row suit, I’d send the team back to the drawing board. It must fit this new era of Bond - something that Craig’s or Connery’s might have passed on.

Some of the old partnerships will still fit. Others will need to go or evolve with the way he plays Bond and the audience that will spend the next decade watching him. For a brand planning its next five to ten years, the next Bond film might be the last great monoculture event.