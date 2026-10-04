Weird girls, your next shelf collectible is a stack of Robert Pattinsons

I've been a fan of Robert Pattinson since the Twilight days, so you best believe that when A24 launched its R Patz nesting dolls, I was internally screaming. Are they odd? Yes. But that's why the internet's weird girls are going crazy for them.

A24 has made some iconic indie movies in recent years, but merch has typically been kept to the usual movie posters and T-shirts. Taking thinking outside the box to a whole new level, the new Robert Pattinson nesting dolls prove that A24 knows its demographic.

(Image credit: A24)

There are six mini Pattinson's in total, featuring the following characters: Reynolds "Rey" from The Rover, Constantine "Connie" Nikas From Good Time, Monte from High Life, Thomas Howard from The Lighthouse, Charlie Thompson from The Drama, and finally his latest roll as Chris Hansen in Primetime.

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The collection is not only conceptually iconic, but a great display of Pattinson's wide range of A24 roles. While I'm slightly sad there's no Edward Cullen (Twilight sadly isn't an A24), the nesting dolls are just the right amount of niche bizarre to get me reaching for my wallet.

(Image credit: A24)

"This month I'm working to buy myself my Robert Pattinson Russian dolls," one dedicated fan wrote. "Just bought Robert Pattinson nesting dolls at almost 30. I love being me," another confessed. I initially thought these were little Robert Pattinson acrylics for your toes to get a Patticure," a more confused fan wrote.

Sadly, the Robert Pattinson nesting dolls are already sold out, but you can join the waitlist on the A24 website. For more film news, check out how The Backrooms' director used Blender to build a 30k-square-foot set or take a look at why Robert Pattinson’s Primetime performance is cinematic perfection.