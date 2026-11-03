Alexander Skarsgård has made wicker this season's must-have interior design trend – here's how to get the look for less

The cottagecore Frankenstein fantasy of Wicker has set hearts racing, and it's also sparked the 2026 interior design craze that nobody saw coming. Olivia Colman's on-screen romance with a ligneous Alexander Skarsgård with the stamina of an oak has led to a windfall for purveyors of osier, rattan and cane furniture everywhere.

If you still need some wicker in your own life, there's always the option to 3D print your own wicker husband (this is actually the technology they used in the film), but there are plenty of ready-to-go budget gems around. Ikea has dusted off its Tolkning bench, reinventing it as the season's must-have racy accessory, and it has plenty of other options to help you get your wicker on. Just don't blame me for any chafing.

Get the Wickercore look

You might also want to see how they made Alexander Skarsgård's wicker suit.