Alexander Skarsgård has made wicker this season's must-have interior design trend – here's how to get the look for less

The cottagecore Frankenstein fantasy of Wicker has set hearts racing, and it's also sparked the 2026 interior design craze that nobody saw coming. Olivia Colman's on-screen romance with a ligneous Alexander Skarsgård with the stamina of an oak has led to a windfall for purveyors of osier, rattan and cane furniture everywhere.
If you still need some wicker in your own life, there's always the option to 3D print your own wicker husband (this is actually the technology they used in the film), but there are plenty of ready-to-go budget gems around. Ikea has dusted off its Tolkning bench, reinventing it as the season's must-have racy accessory, and it has plenty of other options to help you get your wicker on. Just don't blame me for any chafing.
Get the Wickercore look
You might also want to see how they made Alexander Skarsgård's wicker suit.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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