Make a DIY boo basket with up to 60% off Halloween goodies

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're looking to surprise that special someone in your life, a boo basket might be just what you're looking for. Whether you're planning a horror movie marathon or a wholesome night of cosy fall crafts, this curated collection of spooky gifts is the perfect way to make Halloween extra special.

From chocolate and sweet treats to cosy blankets and fuzzy socks, there's no right way to curate your own spooky surprise box. But just in case you're looking for inspiration, I've pulled together some of the best Halloween goodies to make your DIY boo basket extra special.