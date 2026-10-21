Make a DIY boo basket with up to 60% off Halloween goodies
From handmade candles to cute crochet.
Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're looking to surprise that special someone in your life, a boo basket might be just what you're looking for. Whether you're planning a horror movie marathon or a wholesome night of cosy fall crafts, this curated collection of spooky gifts is the perfect way to make Halloween extra special.
From chocolate and sweet treats to cosy blankets and fuzzy socks, there's no right way to curate your own spooky surprise box. But just in case you're looking for inspiration, I've pulled together some of the best Halloween goodies to make your DIY boo basket extra special.
Subscribe to the Creative Bloq newsletter for details of expert-curated offers, bringing the tools you need to create – and products perfect for the design-obsessed.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.