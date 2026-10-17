Angry Birds just flapped its way into the Kelly Clarkson feud with a cheeky animated poster design

The internet has been split this week by the heated feud that erupted between singer Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn novelty shop Art of Play. It's a been a striking example of how brands could benefit from having a clear strategy for how to react when they inadvertently get caught up in the celebrity news cycle.

It might seem sensible at this for anyone else to stay out of it and let them sort it out between themselves, but not Angry Birds 3. The upcoming movie has jumped on the controversy to cheekily remind the world that it's due for release at cinemas in a couple of months.

What Doesn't Kill You Makes You...Angry. The #AngryBirdsMovie3 is only in theatres December 23. https://t.co/QLMjKSNZjjOctober 15, 2026

If you somehow missed the online scuffle of the week, the controversy is basically a “he said, she said” row over a $15,000 mechanical bird, and whether Kelly Clarkson was or wasn't treated like she couldn't afford it. The singer says that when she asked about the bird at Art of Play, a member of staff offered to find her a cheaper alternative. Writing on X, she compared the experience to a scene from Pretty Woman in a post that's received over 11,000 comments.

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The shop then responded to complain that it was being hounded by Kelly Clarkson fans and claimed that the bird, called Molly, hadn't been for sale in the first place.

Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.” That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅ And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.October 11, 2026

It's not an obvious branding opportunity, but Angry Birds 3 quickly saw the potential. In the animation above posted on the same platform, Chuck, AKA Yellow Bird, is cast in the role of Molly. He doesn't take sides, instead sitting back to watch others being angry for a change, but the animated poster design pokes fun at Molly's price tag, pointing out that we can see Chuck for the price of a movie ticket.