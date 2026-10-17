Angry Birds just flapped its way into the Kelly Clarkson feud with a cheeky animated poster design

The internet has been split this week by the heated feud that erupted between singer Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn novelty shop Art of Play. It's a been a striking example of how brands could benefit from having a clear strategy for how to react when they inadvertently get caught up in the celebrity news cycle.
It might seem sensible at this for anyone else to stay out of it and let them sort it out between themselves, but not Angry Birds 3. The upcoming movie has jumped on the controversy to cheekily remind the world that it's due for release at cinemas in a couple of months.
If you somehow missed the online scuffle of the week, the controversy is basically a “he said, she said” row over a $15,000 mechanical bird, and whether Kelly Clarkson was or wasn't treated like she couldn't afford it. The singer says that when she asked about the bird at Art of Play, a member of staff offered to find her a cheaper alternative. Writing on X, she compared the experience to a scene from Pretty Woman in a post that's received over 11,000 comments.
The shop then responded to complain that it was being hounded by Kelly Clarkson fans and claimed that the bird, called Molly, hadn't been for sale in the first place.
It's not an obvious branding opportunity, but Angry Birds 3 quickly saw the potential. In the animation above posted on the same platform, Chuck, AKA Yellow Bird, is cast in the role of Molly. He doesn't take sides, instead sitting back to watch others being angry for a change, but the animated poster design pokes fun at Molly's price tag, pointing out that we can see Chuck for the price of a movie ticket.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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