Using a screen protector on an iPad is a topic that often stirs up debate, with some arguing that covering it can diminish the display, and that you're better off just using a case (and being careful). But what about when the protector does much more than guard the screen against scratches, and actually makes it better for writing and art?

That's the aim of Astropad's Rock Paper Pencil, which comes with specially designed Apple Pencil tips to improve the feel of the screen. Our Digital Art Editor first tried it three years ago, and it really won him over. The subtly textured surface gives the iPad's hard, slippery screen more bite, so that drawing feels more natural. Now, for Cyber Monday, there's $10 off most sizes at Amazon.

How Rock Paper Pencil works

Drawing in iPad Pro using the Rock Paper Pencil protective cover and nib feels great. (Image credit: Future / Astropad)

An Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil Pro can provide a great drawing experience on an iPad that's let down by just one thing: the shiny surface of the tablets themselves, which feels very different to drawing on paper or on one of the best drawing tablets (unless you invested in a nano-textured version of one of the recent iPad Pros).

Rock Paper Pencil combines a ballpoint-like Apple Pencil tip with a nano-textured cover that work together to create a more pen-on-paper feel. The protector attaches with a static cling rather than adhesive. This means that, unlike with many other screen protectors, you can safely and easily remove it without damaging your tablet. This also avoids the creation of bubbles that can come with other protectors.

This nib is harder than the one that comes with the Apple Pencil. It feels more like a ballpoint pen and should last longer (Image credit: Future / Astropad)

The textured protective cover is thick and sturdy, easy to apply and remove, and it has the additional benefit of reducing reflections and glare without diminishing the vibrancy of the iPad display. The distinct tug that it creates when passing the Apple Pencil across the display creates a tangible sensation that feels reassuring to draw with.

We reviewed Rock Paper Pencil on an 11-inch iPad Pro, but it's also available for other iPads at the same price across all models. Just make sure you get the right size for your iPad model (we have guides to the iPad generations and the best iPad for drawing if you need to choose and iPad or check which one you have).