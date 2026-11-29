Using a screen protector on an iPad is a topic that often stirs up debate, with some arguing that covering it can diminish the display, and that you're better off just using a case (and being careful). But what about when the protector does much more than guard the screen against scratches, and actually makes it better for writing and art?
That's the aim of Astropad's Rock Paper Pencil, which comes with specially designed Apple Pencil tips to improve the feel of the screen. Our Digital Art Editor first tried it three years ago, and it really won him over. The subtly textured surface gives the iPad's hard, slippery screen more bite, so that drawing feels more natural. Now, for Cyber Monday, there's $10 off most sizes at Amazon.
Rock Paper Pencil is more expensive than your basic screen protector, but If performs a whole extra job. The combination of a specially designed protector and Apple Pencil tips creates a more natural texture and friction that many artists find more pleasant to work with.
We first reviewed it in 2023, and we still have it at the top of our guide to the best iPad screen protectors to this day.
How Rock Paper Pencil works
An Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil Pro can provide a great drawing experience on an iPad that's let down by just one thing: the shiny surface of the tablets themselves, which feels very different to drawing on paper or on one of the best drawing tablets (unless you invested in a nano-textured version of one of the recent iPad Pros).
Rock Paper Pencil combines a ballpoint-like Apple Pencil tip with a nano-textured cover that work together to create a more pen-on-paper feel. The protector attaches with a static cling rather than adhesive. This means that, unlike with many other screen protectors, you can safely and easily remove it without damaging your tablet. This also avoids the creation of bubbles that can come with other protectors.
The textured protective cover is thick and sturdy, easy to apply and remove, and it has the additional benefit of reducing reflections and glare without diminishing the vibrancy of the iPad display. The distinct tug that it creates when passing the Apple Pencil across the display creates a tangible sensation that feels reassuring to draw with.
We reviewed Rock Paper Pencil on an 11-inch iPad Pro, but it's also available for other iPads at the same price across all models. Just make sure you get the right size for your iPad model (we have guides to the iPad generations and the best iPad for drawing if you need to choose and iPad or check which one you have).
Subscribe to the Creative Bloq newsletter for details of curated offers, bringing the tools you need to create – and products perfect for the design-obsessed.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.