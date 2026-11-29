The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan has said, “I’m a big fan of projectors. You can get a relatively low-cost, pretty high-quality projector dock in your living room. Maybe introduce some popcorn into the equation & have a mini movie theater.”



We do have a guide to the best TVs, but if it's good enough for two-time Oscar-winning director of The Dark Knight (2008), Inception, and Interstellar to take to X and declare projectors are the way to watch movies, to watch The Odyssey at home, then I think I need one.

So why would Nolan and others swear by paying more for a film projector over a big-screen TV? Part of the appeal is simple scale: a projector can throw a picture of 200 inches or more, and the Hisense C3 Ultra down to $2,297, an 8% saving, can stretch to 300 inches. That's the closest you'll get to a real cinema screen at home, and it's why a film like The Odyssey feels so different when it fills the wall.

Today's 4K laser models also bring a lot more than size: bright RGB triple-laser light sources, Dolby Vision support, built-in streaming and speakers, and ultra-short-throw designs like the AWOL Vision Aetherion Max that sit close to the wall, with no need to mount anything across the room.

Cyber Monday is the best time to pay for that upgrade, with discounts of up to $1,500 on some models. A projector isn't a cheap purchase, but spread over years of movie nights, it keeps on giving.

The best Cyber Monday projector deals