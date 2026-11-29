The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan has said, “I’m a big fan of projectors. You can get a relatively low-cost, pretty high-quality projector dock in your living room. Maybe introduce some popcorn into the equation & have a mini movie theater.”
We do have a guide to the best TVs, but if it's good enough for two-time Oscar-winning director of The Dark Knight (2008), Inception, and Interstellar to take to X and declare projectors are the way to watch movies, to watch The Odyssey at home, then I think I need one.
So why would Nolan and others swear by paying more for a film projector over a big-screen TV? Part of the appeal is simple scale: a projector can throw a picture of 200 inches or more, and the Hisense C3 Ultra down to $2,297, an 8% saving, can stretch to 300 inches. That's the closest you'll get to a real cinema screen at home, and it's why a film like The Odyssey feels so different when it fills the wall.
Today's 4K laser models also bring a lot more than size: bright RGB triple-laser light sources, Dolby Vision support, built-in streaming and speakers, and ultra-short-throw designs like the AWOL Vision Aetherion Max that sit close to the wall, with no need to mount anything across the room.
Cyber Monday is the best time to pay for that upgrade, with discounts of up to $1,500 on some models. A projector isn't a cheap purchase, but spread over years of movie nights, it keeps on giving.
The best Cyber Monday projector deals
The Nebula X1 combines 4K resolution with a bright RGB triple-laser light source, Google TV and Dolby Vision. Its flexible setup and built-in sound make movie nights at home easy.
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XGIMI’s Titan Noir is a serious home-cinema upgrade, pairing 4K pictures with a powerful 4,800-lumen RGB triple-laser light source and supporting Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced for cinematic viewing at home.
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Hisense’s M2 Pro brings 4K triple-laser projection into a compact, flexible package. Its rotating gimbal stand, built-in smart TV platform and 65-to-200-inch image range suit smaller spaces and bedrooms.
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The Hisense C3 uses RGB triple-laser technology for vibrant 4K pictures, with built-in smart streaming and projection sizes up to 300 inches. A flexible big-screen option for home cinema, too.
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Want a cinema-sized picture without placing a projector across the room? AWOL’s Aetherion Max is a 4K ultra-short-throw model that projects images up to 200 inches from close to your wall.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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