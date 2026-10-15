With $150 off, this 27in 4K monitor just became a great buy for creative work at home

I'd normally suggest waiting until Black Friday to invest in a monitor, but B&H Photo just rolled back the price on a 4K display that has decent colour coverage for creative work and a hub full of connectivity options.

The Dell UltraSharp 27in 4K reduced from $799.99 to $649.99 at B&H Photo was a little on the expensive side at its original price, but a $150 discount brings it into sweet-spot territory given how many boxes it ticks. The IPS Black panel provides deeper contrast on a bright display with 4K resolution, solid colour coverage and a higher refresh-rate than most cheaper monitors can offer. It also has top-tier docking/Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

If you're not bothered about the fast refresh rate and brightness, a solid budget 4K monitor option is the LG UltraFine 27BU650B reduced from $399.99 to $329.99.

Also see our pick of the best monitors for graphics artists to compare where these sit against other options.

***** Save $150 Dell UltraSharp 27in 4K HDR (U2725QE): was $799.99 now $649.99 at BHPhoto Features: IBS Black display | 4K resolution | 100% sRGB / 99% DCI-P3 | 120Hz refresh rate | 3 x USB-C, 5 x USB A, 2 x HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4 With a $150 discount, the Dell UltraSharp U2725QE 27 4K HDR 120Hz becomes a very attractively priced mid-range 4K monitor for creative work. It covers 100% of the sRGB colour space and 99% of the broader DCI-P3 colour space for video. IPS Black provides higher contrast, with deeper blacks and punchier HDR performance than a standard IPS panel, while up to 450 nits brightness means more range for working in harsh light, surpassing the 300 nits typically offered by monitors at this price point. Up to a 120 Hz refresh rate means smoother cursor movement, navigation and the option of light gaming. The monitor can also serve as a Thunderbolt4/USB-C hub, with multiple downstream ports, and great multi-monitor integration.

See more monitor deals below.