The Wacon MovinkPad Pro 14 is a rare Android tablet – it's powerful to rival Apple, can run everything and is designed for artists.

The Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 drops from $1,099.95 to $999.95 at Wacom, and from £949.99 to £859.99 in the UK. That's $100 off a beast of an Android drawing tablet I gave 9/10 in my Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 review, calling it a new benchmark for Android drawing tablets.

I spent a week sketching and painting on it, and the 14-inch OLED screen is the star. It's 2880 x 1800 with a 120Hz refresh rate, and colours are rich too, with full DCI-P3 coverage and 10-bit depth. The wider 16:10 shape gives you more room to sweep a brush than an iPad.

Painting on the MovinkPad Pro 14 feels good – it runs everything, is a nice size, and Pro Pen 3 is excellent. This is my landscape I painted last year on the tablet. (Image credit: Future)

Why is this drawing tablet deal so good?

This is the first Android tablet that feels grown-up for drawing, and honestly it's a bit of a beast. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM handled big canvases and dense brush sets without the stutters I've hit on other Android drawing tablets, and ArtRage, my go-to on Android, ran beautifully. It's a genuine iPad Pro alternative for Android artists.

The Pro Pen 3 is still the one to beat for pen feel. The carbon shaft feels a step above the plastic styluses from XPPen and Huion. It's a touch light for my taste, but the drawing experience is excellent.

The white back panel has a soft, textured finish that's nicer to hold than most tablet backs. Setup took a couple of minutes: log in with a Google account and you're straight in. Clip Studio Paint comes pre-installed with a year of the Debut version included, which makes this an easy pick for beginners.

More Wacom portable display deals I recommend

Save $25 Wacom MovinkPad 11: was $499.95 now $474.95 at Amazon Wacom's MovinkPad 11 is $25 off for Black Friday, now $474.95. This smaller, less powerful tablet runs Android 14 and includes a battery-free Pro Pen 3 and two years of Clip Studio Paint Debut. An ideal starter tablet or iPad alt.