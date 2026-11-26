The Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 drops from $1,099.95 to $999.95 at Wacom, and from £949.99 to £859.99 in the UK. That's $100 off a beast of an Android drawing tablet I gave 9/10 in my Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 review, calling it a new benchmark for Android drawing tablets.
I spent a week sketching and painting on it, and the 14-inch OLED screen is the star. It's 2880 x 1800 with a 120Hz refresh rate, and colours are rich too, with full DCI-P3 coverage and 10-bit depth. The wider 16:10 shape gives you more room to sweep a brush than an iPad.
Black Friday takes $100 off Wacom's MovinkPad Pro 14, now $999.95. It has a 14-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB RAM, and a year of Clip Studio Paint Debut.
Why is this drawing tablet deal so good?
This is the first Android tablet that feels grown-up for drawing, and honestly it's a bit of a beast. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM handled big canvases and dense brush sets without the stutters I've hit on other Android drawing tablets, and ArtRage, my go-to on Android, ran beautifully. It's a genuine iPad Pro alternative for Android artists.
The Pro Pen 3 is still the one to beat for pen feel. The carbon shaft feels a step above the plastic styluses from XPPen and Huion. It's a touch light for my taste, but the drawing experience is excellent.
The white back panel has a soft, textured finish that's nicer to hold than most tablet backs. Setup took a couple of minutes: log in with a Google account and you're straight in. Clip Studio Paint comes pre-installed with a year of the Debut version included, which makes this an easy pick for beginners.
More Wacom portable display deals I recommend
Wacom's MovinkPad 11 is $25 off for Black Friday, now $474.95. This smaller, less powerful tablet runs Android 14 and includes a battery-free Pro Pen 3 and two years of Clip Studio Paint Debut. An ideal starter tablet or iPad alt.
Wacom's Movink 13 is $100 off for Black Friday, down to $499.95. It's not Android, so you need a laptop or phone, but weighing 420 g, it's the lightest, thinnest OLED pen display I've used. It includes the Pro Pen 3 and bonus software; the stand and sleeve cost extra.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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