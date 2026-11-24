My dream is to work for Magic: The Gathering some day. So I decided to paint something that would fit into one of their cards. After a little reference searching, I found a spell that could be really eye catching: the Disintegrate spell.

I decided that the composition of the image would follow a triangle shape with three characters. The powers would seem chaotic but flow up around the magic caster in a circle to create harmony. The main focus is the caster, a beautiful and powerful sorceress. With the plan finished, I started sketching in Procreate (see our guides to the best digital art software and the best iPads for drawing).

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01. Basic sketch (Image: © Fredrik Löfgren Eriksson) First, I make a basic sketch with a flat brush. The sketch’s main goal is to make sure that the proportions and composition work. Then I make a layer and start painting in the base colours. The spell’s green magic energy looks best complemented by a blue background. I paint in the colours with a medium flat brush.

02. Contrast (Image: © Fredrik Löfgren Eriksson) By using high contrast in the foreground and softer contrast in the background, I can create depth in the image. I paint with flat brushes with low opacity, making lots of thin lines to create the shapes and forms. I don’t erase mistakes; I paint over them. Because of the low opacity, everything helps create depth.

03. Technique (Image: © Fredrik Löfgren Eriksson) I paint then smudge and smear them together to get smooth edges and transitions. This is a common oil painting technique. I also paint in the layer beneath the main layer to create depth in the image without sabotaging it. When the image is finished, I use the noise filter on low effect. It gives the image a flash art feeling.

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. You can order back issues.

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