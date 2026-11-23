Black Friday is the best moment of the year for stocking up on art supplies, so it can be a good idea to really stock up. With sets of up to 320 colours, Ohulu markers won't leave you short of hues, and right now there's up to 25% off on everything at the brand's own website.
In our guide to the best markers for creatives, we rate the Kaala alcohol markers as the best value options on the market for detailed work, and the brush-tipped Nahuku series as the best acrylics.
How does the Ohuhu Black Friday sale work?
The beauty of the Ohuhu Black Friday sale is that there's no messing around searching for individual deals. It's much easier: there's a flat discount of up to 25% off depending on how much you spend.
You get 15% off orders over $169, 20% off orders over $269, and 25% off orders over $329 directly via the Ohuhu site until November 30. For example, the massive Honolulu 320-colour set (pictured above) normally costs $289. With 20% off, the price is slashed to $232. This is a set that we gave 4 stars in our review.
Smaller marker sets
Just be aware that Ohuhu's Black Friday sale is most attractive when you're stocking up on large sets to qualify for the 20% or 25% discount. For smaller starter sets, you might be better to go for specific deals at third-party retailers.
Here are our top picks.
The Kahuku direct-Ink acrylic paint markers are available in 48, 72, and 120-color sets with brush or bullet tips. The ready-flow ink system means there's no priming or pumping, you just shake the pens and draw. The high-opacity, waterproof, lightfast acrylic ink dries fast, resists smudging, and covers dark surfaces without heavy layering. The fabric carry bag makes them a great gift too.
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The Nahuku markers differ in that they have an ultra-flexible brush tip intended for high-vibrancy artwork and illustration on paper when super smooth satin-finish paint layering is needed.
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The Ulu come in a 72-colour brush-tip set built with beginners in mind. Coverage is balanced and even, so colours go down smoothly without streaks or heavy layering. The flexible brush tips can handle both fine detail and broader strokes, and the water-resistant, lightfast ink keeps finished pieces vivid for years.
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These traditional refillable alcohol-based markers have a dual-tip design with a soft brush tip on one end (great for smooth organic gradients and gestural, expressive painting) and either a chisel tip on the other. Fast-drying, ACMI-certified non-toxic ink with the AP safety seal offers smudge-free, seamless blending – a colourless blender is included for smooth colour transitions.
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The Kaala range has a fine tip on one end and, on the other, a specialised broad / slim chisel that's longer, sharper, and softer than a standard chisel. These are designed for technical drawing, precision and detailed linework. We found them to be a joy to work with. Coverage is clean, even and dries quickly, and they were easy to hold and work with for long periods.
See our full 4.5-star review.
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Not right for you? See more Ohuhu marker deals below:
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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