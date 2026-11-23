Black Friday is the best moment of the year for stocking up on art supplies, so it can be a good idea to really stock up. With sets of up to 320 colours, Ohulu markers won't leave you short of hues, and right now there's up to 25% off on everything at the brand's own website.

In our guide to the best markers for creatives, we rate the Kaala alcohol markers as the best value options on the market for detailed work, and the brush-tipped Nahuku series as the best acrylics.

How does the Ohuhu Black Friday sale work?

(Image credit: Future)

The beauty of the Ohuhu Black Friday sale is that there's no messing around searching for individual deals. It's much easier: there's a flat discount of up to 25% off depending on how much you spend.

You get 15% off orders over $169, 20% off orders over $269, and 25% off orders over $329 directly via the Ohuhu site until November 30. For example, the massive Honolulu 320-colour set (pictured above) normally costs $289. With 20% off, the price is slashed to $232. This is a set that we gave 4 stars in our review.

Smaller marker sets

Just be aware that Ohuhu's Black Friday sale is most attractive when you're stocking up on large sets to qualify for the 20% or 25% discount. For smaller starter sets, you might be better to go for specific deals at third-party retailers.

Here are our top picks.

For technical artists Save 32% Ohuhu Kaala Fine & Slim Broad – 24 colours: was $24.99 now $17.09 at Amazon The Kaala range has a fine tip on one end and, on the other, a specialised broad / slim chisel that's longer, sharper, and softer than a standard chisel. These are designed for technical drawing, precision and detailed linework. We found them to be a joy to work with. Coverage is clean, even and dries quickly, and they were easy to hold and work with for long periods. See our full 4.5-star review. Read more Read less ▼

Not right for you? See more Ohuhu marker deals below: